Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market Size and Growth Factors Research and Projection 2026): Schlumberger, Halliburton, Dow, BASF, Akzonobel NV, Clariant, Nalco Champion, Lubrizol, Solvay, Albemarle, Flotek Industries, Borregaard LignoTech, Chevron Phillips, CESTC, Newpark Resources, Croda, Innospec, Calumet, Ashland, TETRA Technologies, Others, etc.

Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market Trends, In-Depth Research on Market Size, Emerging Growth Factors, Global 2019 Trends and Forecasts 2026

In this report,global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market is expected to reach US$33.6 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2016 to 2021

Specialty oilfield chemicals refers to a series of chemicals used in the process of petroleum and gas drilling, mining and transportation, water treatment and enhanced oil recovery. The applications of specialty oilfield chemicals in oilfield include drilling fluids, cementing, completion, stimulation, production and EOR (Enhanced Oil Recovery Chemicals), delivery, etc.

The production market share of global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals in Drilling fluids uses, cementing use, Completion & Stimulation use, Production & Delivery use and other applications have been stable year by year, at 41.52%, 9.17%, 25.72% and 23.59% respectively in 2015, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Specialty Oilfield Chemicals in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Specialty Oilfield Chemicals market has the most promising sales prospects in drilling fluids use.

In the world, the consumption areas of specialty oilfield chemicals are mainly USA, Europe, China, Middle East and the Latin America. USA is the largest consumer in the world, which occupied about 45.75% in 2014. The production areas of specialty oilfield chemicals are mainly USA, Europe and China. Moreover, Schlumberger is the largest manufacturer in the world, which production has reached 1194.6K MT in 2014. The global production average growth has reached 6.72% in 2014. The Chinese production average growth has reached 11.47% in 2014.

Schlumberger is the largest company in the global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals market, accounted for 14.57% of the revenue market share in 2015, followed by Halliburton and Dow, accounted for 14.27% and 7.06% of the revenue market share in 2015. The Specialty Oilfield Chemicals industry is not concentrated, these manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately-owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for around 45 % of the revenue market.

Top Key Players:- Schlumberger, Halliburton, Dow, BASF, Akzonobel NV, Clariant, Nalco Champion, Lubrizol, Solvay, Albemarle, Flotek Industries, Borregaard LignoTech, Chevron Phillips, CESTC, Newpark Resources, Croda, Innospec, Calumet, Ashland, TETRA Technologies, Others

This Market Report Segment by Type: Drilling fluids, Cementing and stimulation, Oil production

This Market Report Segment by Applications: Drilling fluids, Cementing, Completion & Stimulation, Production & Delivery

The Specialty Oilfield Chemicals market is developing at an economical rate inferable from variables, for example, headways in this industry over the globe and rising interest of the items among buyers. Moreover, the utilization of market is developing at a huge pace all around the world, which, further lift the development of the Specialty Oilfield Chemicals industry. Be that as it may, unstable crude materials costs are the main consideration limitation the development of the market over the gauge time frame.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Specialty Oilfield Chemicals industry from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Specialty Oilfield Chemicals market in these regions.

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Market Landscape Key Market Dynamics Global Market Analysis Revenue and Forecasts to 2026 – Product Type Revenue and Forecasts to 2026 – Application Revenue and Forecasts to 2026 – Compound Revenue and Forecasts to 2026 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market, Key Company Profiles

