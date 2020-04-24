SMART LIGHTING Market Ongoing Industry Trends and Recent News and Developments | Key Players like Eaton Corporation, General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Incorporated, Lutron Electronics Company, Leviton Manufacturing Company, Cree Inc., Acuity Brands, Osram Licht AG, Enlighted Inc.

According to the latest market research report, published by KD Market Insights covers a detailed analysis of, “Smart Lighting market” The study comprises of major industry trends and insights that play an important role in the market growth. Also, the report covers forecast revenue growth at global, regional and country levels, providing a detailed analysis of the industry.

The global Smart Lighting market was held at USD XX Million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD XX Million by the end of 2024. Further, the market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period i.e. 2019 to 2024.

The market research report broadly covers analysis of all market trends, growth drivers, restraints, and other macro market scenarios. The report also offers qualitative and quantitative analysis in the terms of region i.e. North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific captured XX% of market share in 2018 and is believed to capture a market share of XX% by the end of 2024. Global Smart Lighting market also offers country level analysis and covers key countries in each region.

North America, especially The United States, is believed to capture a significant market share of XX% in 2024. Further, United States Smart Lighting market was held at USD XX Million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD XX Million in 2024.

Asia Pacific also plays important role in global market, with market size of USD XX Million in 2019 and will be USD XX million in 2024, with a CAGR of XX%.

This report focuses on the key global Smart Lighting players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

This report focuses on the Smart Lighting in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

This report covers major market players based in Smart Lighting market.

– Eaton Corporation

– General Electric Company

– Honeywell International Inc.

– Hubbell Incorporated

– Lutron Electronics Company

– Leviton Manufacturing Company

– Cree Inc.

– Acuity Brands

– Osram Licht AG

– Enlighted Inc.

– Other Major & Niche Players

The report also offers analysis of major market segments:

By Offering

– Hardware

– Lights and Luminaires

– Lighting Controls

– Software

– Services

By Light Source

– Fluorescent Lamp

– Light Emitting Diode

– High Intensity Discharge Lamps

– Other

By Connectivity

– Wired

– Wireless

– ZigBee

– Bluetooth

– Wi-Fi

– Other

By Application

– Residential

– Commercial

– Industrial

– Outdoor

– Other

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Smart Lighting Market

3. Global Smart Lighting Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Smart Lighting Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global Smart Lighting Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10. Global Smart Lighting Market Segmentation Analysis, By Offering

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Offering

10.4. Hardware Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.1. Lights and Luminaires Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.2. Lighting Controls Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5. Software Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6. Services Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11. Global Smart Lighting Market Segmentation Analysis, By Light Source

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Light Source

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Light Source

11.4. Fluorescent Lamp Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5. Light Emitting Diode Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6. High Intensity Discharge Lamps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.7. Other Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12. Global Smart Lighting Market Segmentation Analysis, By Connectivity

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Connectivity

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Connectivity

12.4. Wired Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.5. Wireless Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.5.1. ZigBee Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.5.2. Bluetooth Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.5.3. Wi-Fi Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.5.4. Other Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13. Global Smart Lighting Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

13.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

13.4. Residential Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.5. Commercial Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.6. Industrial Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.7. Outdoor Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.8. Other Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14. Geographical Analysis

14.1. Introduction

14.2. North America Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.1. By Offering

14.2.1.1. Introduction

14.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering

14.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Offering

14.2.1.4. Hardware Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.1.4.1. Lights and Luminaires Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.1.4.2. Lighting Controls Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.1.5. Software Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.1.6. Services Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.2. By Light Source

14.2.2.1. Introduction

14.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Light Source

14.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Light Source

14.2.2.4. Fluorescent Lamp Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.2.5. Light Emitting Diode Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.2.6. High Intensity Discharge Lamps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.2.7. Other Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.3. By Connectivity

14.2.3.1. Introduction

14.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Connectivity

14.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Connectivity

14.2.3.4. Wired Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.3.5. Wireless Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.3.5.1. ZigBee Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.3.5.2. Bluetooth Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.3.5.3. Wi-Fi Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.3.5.4. Other Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.4. By Application

14.2.4.1. Introduction

14.2.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

14.2.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

14.2.4.4. Residential Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.4.5. Commercial Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.4.6. Industrial Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.4.7. Outdoor Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.4.8. Other Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.5. By Country

14.2.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

14.2.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

14.2.5.3. U.S. Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.5.4. Canada Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3. Europe Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.1. By Offering

14.3.1.1. Introduction

14.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering

14.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Offering

14.3.1.4. Hardware Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.1.4.1. Lights and Luminaires Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.1.4.2. Lighting Controls Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.1.5. Software Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.1.6. Services Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.2. By Light Source

14.3.2.1. Introduction

14.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Light Source

14.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Light Source

14.3.2.4. Fluorescent Lamp Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.2.5. Light Emitting Diode Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.2.6. High Intensity Discharge Lamps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.2.7. Other Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.3. By Connectivity

14.3.3.1. Introduction

14.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Connectivity

14.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Connectivity

14.3.3.4. Wired Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.3.5. Wireless Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.3.5.1. ZigBee Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.3.5.2. Bluetooth Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.3.5.3. Wi-Fi Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.3.5.4. Other Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.4. By Application

14.3.4.1. Introduction

14.3.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

14.3.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

14.3.4.4. Residential Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.4.5. Commercial Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.4.6. Industrial Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.4.7. Outdoor Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.4.8. Other Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.5. By Country

14.3.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

14.3.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

14.3.5.3. Germany Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.5.4. United Kingdom Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.5.5. France Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.5.6. Italy Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.5.7. Spain Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.5.8. Russia Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.5.9. Rest of Europe Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

Continue…

