Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Aims Bigger with Technological Innovations by 2026

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Pneumococcal Vaccines Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global pneumococcal vaccines market was valued at US$ 7,247.6 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated expand at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2018 to 2026. Increase in patient pool, growth of the pharmaceutical industry, government initiatives to increase vaccination programs, rise in health care expenditure, and surge in product approvals are projected to augment the global market from 2018 to 2026.

Increase in Government Participation in Design & Implementation of Comprehensive Vaccination Programs to Propel Market

Pneumococcal disease is considered to be the most common cause of mortality across the globe. The infection is more common in children; however, the disease also affect adults. Demand for pneumococcal vaccines is high across the emerging & developed countries. Moreover, governments have increased focus on the construction of systematic vaccination programs in their respective countries. Public hospitals of Hospital Authority (HA) in Hong Kong participated in the 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV13) program in July 2017 which was announced by the Centre for Health Protection to strengthen the immunity of adults against pneumococcal infection. The HA provided pneumococcal vaccination to elderly persons in the country in 2017–2018.

Request Sample of Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=52146

Increase in Investments by Public & Private Players in R&D of Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccines

Vaccines are considered to be one of the most cost-effective health interventions for infectious diseases. Vaccine companies focus on improving accessibility of vaccines for people living in middle- to low-income countries. The size of their pipeline portfolios is an indication of their efforts. Innovations in the field of medicine have enabled the development of multivalent pneumococcal vaccines. Addressing vaccine affordability and aligning supply & demand have become a priority for vaccine manufacturers. According to the Access to Medicine Foundation, around 30% of adaptive R&D ongoing projects involve multivalent vaccines. Serum Institute of India is developing a 10-valent PCV (pneumococcal conjugate vaccine) that targets the serotype prevalent in 70% of the pneumococcal disease-affected population in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Innovative and tailored strategies developed by government authorities for pneumococcal vaccination programs are propelling investments by key players in strengthening their pipeline portfolios. Pfizer received three approvals for R&D projects of vaccines targeting meningococcal and pneumococcal diseases in 2017. GlaxoSmithKline is currently characterizing the thermostability of its leading PCV “Synflorix”.

Longer Timeline and High Cost of Development of Pneumococcal Vaccines to Restrain Market

Vaccine development remains a time-consuming and challenging part of the field of medicine, in terms of time required for the discovery of vaccine candidates to market launch. Regulatory constraints increase as the vaccine candidate makes its way through the approval process. Hence, despite achieving the technological advancements in the vaccine development process, some companies are still unable to develop vaccines in a timely manner. Research programs for pneumococcal vaccine development require high capital, which needs strong risk-bearing sponsors and investors. This is considered to be a major restraint of vaccine development. Large pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer, Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline have made significant investments in the research of pneumococcal vaccines and are often able to claim some returns, which is not possible for emerging companies. Hence, time and cost constraints are expected to hamper the growth of the global pneumococcal vaccines market during the forecast period.

Request for a Discount on Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=52146

Pfizer, Inc. and Merck KGaA to Lead Market

The report also provides profiles of leading players operating in the global pneumococcal vaccines market. These include Pfizer, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., SK Chemicals, Serum Institute of India Pvt., Ltd., Chengdu Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi, and Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Increase in mergers & acquisitions, strategic collaborations, and new product launches are expected to drive the global market during the forecast period. In September 2018, Pfizer, Inc. announced the grant of Breakthrough Therapy designation by the U.S. FDA for its pipeline candidate pneumococcal vaccine conjugate (20vPnC) – PF-06482077 for adults (18 years and above). Pfizer, Inc. plans to initiate phase-3 trials of the candidate by the end of 2018.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald