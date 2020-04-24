Oral Care Market 2024|Top Players – Colgate-Palmolive Company, Procter & Gamble, Glaxosmithkline PLC

Fast.MR has presented a detailed report on “Oral Care Market – By Product Type (Toothbrush & Accessories, Dental Flosses, Breath Fresheners, Cosmetic Dental Whitening Products, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Consumer Stores, Retail Pharmacy, Online Sales and Dental Dispensary) – Global Market Analysis, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2018-2024” which includes the major application, advantages, and key market trends that are fostering the growth of the market during the forecasted span of 6 years. The research takes a step forward and analyzes the key competitors and global regions that are holding the market share of Oral Care Market in terms of revenue.

Global oral care market is estimated to reach USD 73.1 Billion in 2024, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% between 2019 and 2024. Factors such as product innovations and growing awareness regarding oral health are poised to positively benefit global oral care market during the forecast period.

Market Insights

Growth Drivers – Oral Care Market

Increasing Concerns Regarding Dental Hygiene

Rising dental concerns has led to increased demand for various oral care products including electric toothbrush, dental floss, and others. Further, increasing awareness regarding ill effects of negligence of oral health care is expected to foster the growth of global oral care market during the forecast period.

Increasing incidents of tooth decay among children have significantly fueled the growth of oral care market. Moreover, consumers are seeking for more targeted solutions for their oral healthcare needs.

Launch of Innovative Products

Manufacturers are offering advanced oral care products with unique functionality. Further, various companies are also launching herbal oral care products which is gaining traction in the market. Further, increasing awareness among population is anticipated to drive the growth of global oral care market.

Trends – Oral Care Market

Development of New Toothpastes

Various oral health companies are focusing on innovation and new product launch such as charcoal toothpaste, flavored toothpaste among others. Moreover, robust marketing of new products is creating awareness among population regarding their benefits.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

– Toothbrush & Accessories

– Manual Toothbrushes

– Electric Toothbrushes

– Battery-Powered Toothbrushes

– Replacement Toothbrush Heads

– Dental Flosses

– Breath Fresheners

– Cosmetic Dental Whitening Products

– Others

By Distribution Channel

– Consumer Stores

– Retail Pharmacy

– Online Sales

– Dental Dispensary

By Geography:

– North America (U.S. & Canada

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– Colgate-Palmolive Company

– Procter & Gamble

– Glaxosmithkline PLC

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.

– Johnson & Johnson

– Unilever PLC

– GC Corporation

– Dr. Fresh, LLC

– 3M Company

– Lion Corporation

– Other Major & Niche Players

