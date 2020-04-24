Marine Battery Market 2020-2025 : Describe Definition, Specifications and Classification | EnerSys, Systems Sunlight SA, Exide Technologies

“

Los Angeles, United State, January 2020: QYResearch recently released a research report on the Marine Battery market analysis, which studies the Marine Battery’s industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025. The research study provides market introduction, Marine Battery market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Marine Battery market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence. The Marine Battery market bolstered improvement openings, development constraining components and practicality of speculation can estimate the market’s future development.

Key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company profile, product portfolio, Marine Battery established by the Marine Battery business companies and recent trends in growth. The report concludes with the profiles of the Marine Battery market’s major players being: EnerSys, Systems Sunlight SA, Exide Technologies, Zibo Torch Energy, Exide Industries, EverExceed, HBL, GS Yuasa, Korea Special Battery, East Penn Manufacturing, Manbat Ltd, Saft.

Batteries used for marine application have to withstand extreme vibrations and stresses, hence the marine batteries are specially engineered in order to perform under worst conditions. Apart from a general starter battery, marine battery is intended to store power and release it over a much longer period of time. Marine battery is used in providing back up power to the safety equipment and powering trolling motor and various other electronic component and systems.

With increasing attraction towards leisure boating, mainly for powerboats is expected to propel the demand for marine battery in the Europe and North American region during the forecast period. Growing countries such as China, India, South Korea and Singapore in the region of Asia Pacific hold a significant share in the trade of goods and commerce through marine transport leading to the increased demand for new technologies in marine battery which in turn is expected to fuel the growth of marine battery market over the forecast period.

The global Marine Battery market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Marine Battery volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Marine Battery market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

EnerSys

Systems Sunlight SA

Exide Technologies

Zibo Torch Energy

Exide Industries

EverExceed

HBL

GS Yuasa

Korea Special Battery

East Penn Manufacturing

Manbat Ltd

Saft

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Valve-regulated Lead Acid (VRLA) Batteries

Flooded Lead Acid Batteries

Other

Segment by Application

For Civilian

For Military

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Report Summary

4. Proximity Market Overview

-Introduction

-Drivers

-Restraints

-Industry Trends

-Porter& Five Forces Analysis

-SWOT Analysis

5. Proximity Market Review, By Product

6. Proximity Market Summary, By Application

7. Proximity Market Outline, By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

8. Competitive Overview

9. Company Profiles: EnerSys, Systems Sunlight SA, Exide Technologies, Zibo Torch Energy, Exide Industries, EverExceed, HBL, GS Yuasa, Korea Special Battery, East Penn Manufacturing, Manbat Ltd, Saft

10. Appendix

