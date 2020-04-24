Magnetic Sensors for Automotive Market 2019 Revenue – Infineon, Murata, Magnetic Sensors

“

The research study provides market introduction, Magnetic Sensors for Automotive market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Magnetic Sensors for Automotive market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence. The Magnetic Sensors for Automotive market bolstered improvement openings, development constraining components and practicality of speculation can estimate the market's future development.

Key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company profile, product portfolio, Magnetic Sensors for Automotive established by the Magnetic Sensors for Automotive business companies and recent trends in growth. The report concludes with the profiles of the Magnetic Sensors for Automotive market's major players being: Infineon, Murata, Magnetic Sensors, Asahi Kasei, Yamaha, Robert Bosch, STMicroelectronics, ALPS Electric, Delphi, Hitachi.

Use of magnetic sensors for automotive demonstrated, that the inherent limitation of the AMR-effect to an 180° angular range can be overcome by using a switchable magnetic field generated inside the sensor element.

Technological advancement in electronics and semiconductors sector and the growing need for accurate information is projected to impel the growth of Magnetic Sensors for Automotive market. Low cost of raw material required for the manufacturing of magnetic sensors is one factor driving the rate of production and implementation in automobile sector.

North America and Europe Magnetic Sensors for Automotive market is predominantly mature as compared to the other regional market as they are fast in the adoption of technology. Magnetic Sensors for Automotive market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Japan are expected to possess maximum potential in the forecast period. Magnetic Sensors for Automotive in Latin America and Middle East and Africa are also projected to witness positive growth during the forecast period.

The global Magnetic Sensors for Automotive market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Magnetic Sensors for Automotive volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Magnetic Sensors for Automotive market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Infineon

Murata

Magnetic Sensors

Asahi Kasei

Yamaha

Robert Bosch

STMicroelectronics

ALPS Electric

Delphi

Hitachi

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Linear Magnetic Sensor

Angular Magnetic Sensor

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Report Summary

4. Proximity Market Overview

-Introduction

-Drivers

-Restraints

-Industry Trends

-Porter& Five Forces Analysis

-SWOT Analysis

5. Proximity Market Review, By Product

6. Proximity Market Summary, By Application

7. Proximity Market Outline, By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

8. Competitive Overview

9. Company Profiles: Infineon, Murata, Magnetic Sensors, Asahi Kasei, Yamaha, Robert Bosch, STMicroelectronics, ALPS Electric, Delphi, Hitachi

10. Appendix

