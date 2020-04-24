Knife Gate Valve Market Trends, Company Profiles, Complete Analysis, Growth Strategy and Forecast till 2024

According to the latest market research report, published by KD Market Insights covers a detailed analysis of “Knife Gate Valve Market – By Product Type (Pneumatic Knife Gate Valve, Electric Knife Gate Valve, Handwheel Knife Gate Valve, Others) By Application (Pulp and Paper, Mining, Food and Beverage, Power Plants, Chemical Industries, Waste Water Treatment, Steel Industry, Oil, Gas & Refining, Others) and Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2024” The study comprises of major industry trends and insights that play an important role in the market growth. Also, the report covers forecast revenue growth at global, regional and country levels, providing a detailed analysis of the industry.

The global knife gate valve market witnessed a total consumption of 464.5 thousand units in 2018 and is estimated to reach 549.8 thousand units in 2024, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.0% between 2019 and 2024.

Rapid Industrialization is Augmenting the Demand for Industrial Valves

Knife gate valves find foremost application in oil & gas, mining, pulp & paper, and chemical industries. As the industrialization is rising across all regions, especially in emerging economies such as India, Brazil, China and others, the demand for knife gate valve is expected to rise in upcoming years. The mining industry is one of the major end-user of Knife gate valve, and since the mining industry across the globe is flourishing owing to the number of reasons, the knife gate valve market is likely to follow the same path as the mining industry in future.

Rapid growth in industries such as water & wastewater treatment, oil & gas, chemical and petrochemical, where liquid handling is essential, the demand for valves is intensely high and this is a major driving factor behind rising consumption of knife gate valves across the globe. Ongoing government & municipal projects for water & wastewater treatment, rising expenditure on oil & gas exploration activities by countries such as U.S. & China are two of the many factors, which are projected to bolster the consumption rate of knife gate valve in upcoming years.

Growing Demand for Energy in Emerging Countries

The economic, industrial and urbanization growth has a direct impact on energy demand in leading industrialized and emerging economies including China, Argentina, United States of America, Saudi Arabia, China, and others. Due to the rise in demand for energy, industries such as oil & gas, powerplant, coal industry, the renewable energy industry, and others are growing significantly worldwide. Governments are spending tons of capital to increase energy production in order to fulfill the energy demand of nations. Energy Demand Growing Demand for Energy in Emerging Countries Industrial valves such as Knife gate valve’s consumption is estimated to grow significantly higher than its levels in previous years owing to rise in investment in the energy sector across the globe. Countries such as China and the U.S. are striving hard to boost oil & gas production in the country. At the same time, it is also expected that the consumption of knife gate valves in renewable energy industries such as hydro powerplants, and others will grow as the demand for renewable energy resources is rising worldwide.

Government Initiatives & Municipal Projects

Government initiatives such as water infrastructure development, wastewater treatment project, and others will be predicted to positively affect the demand for a knife gate valve in the future. For instance, a major part of the population in Brazil is living without access to safe water and the Brazilian government is spending millions to offer solutions for water and sanitation needs to people in need. Further, government initiatives to enhance water management in the country are projected to bolster the growth of the knife gate valves market in the future. Additionally, the wastewater treatment industry is also a key end-user of knife gate valves. Since the governments are investing tens of millions to enhance wastewater management and treatment system to meet the cumulative demand for uninterrupted water supply is likely to foster the consumption of knife gate valves in wastewater and water treatment industry.

Infrastructure Projects

Some other potential drivers for the global knife gate valve market are, ongoing infrastructure development in merging countries and smart city development initiatives across the world are estimated to grow the knife gat valve demand in upcoming years. The valve industry will automatically gain benefits from different sectors such as food, pulp & paper, and chemical industries.

Knife Gate Valve Market

Table of Contents:

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Knife Gate Valve Market

3. Global Knife Gate Valve Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Knife Gate Valve Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global Knife Gate Valve Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Thousand Units) Forecast, 2017-2023

