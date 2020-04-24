Interview with Matt Heinz – President – Heinz Marketing

Interview Highlights

Subtext

hi this is Bob Samuels founder techconnectr

techconnectr is a

marketplace and campaign management

platform of Best of Breed account based

marketing lead generation solutions we

have partnered with the serious decision

summit to bring you wisdom from leading

account based marketing thought leaders

to that end I’m happy to introduce you

to Matt Heinz matt is one of the

greatest b2b marketers I’ve ever met

he’s a terrific speaker and has a fun

way to share key tips Matt it’s a

pleasure to speak with you how are you

today I’m doing well Bob thanks very

much I’m not excited to be here and I

was good but I always always enjoy

catching up with you of these

conferences yeah it’s a pleasure this

the serious decisions event is

outstanding it’s always good and it’s

just always that I mean in my mind is

the best it’s best in the business

that’s a highlight of the conference

season for me for sure I think this is

my 6th or 7th that I’ve been to and you

know just quantity and quality

pound-for-pound like you just get good

content you get good people like some of

the smartest b2b marketers I think in

the world or at this conference and most

they were pretty open about sharing what

they’re doing sharing what’s working

sharing what’s not working

so what’s I get a ton out of this just

that I can take back and not just for

our clients but also for our businesses

we grow as well beautifully I’m gonna

I’m gonna head to London in October for

serious decisions there too so for those

of the people that don’t know how very

many are there those that don’t know you

very well could you give a little bit of

background about you and maybe a ABM in

general yeah sure so Matt Heinz run a

company called Heinz marketing we’re

based in Seattle and help companies

around around North America build more

predictable pipelines you know we found

as you know as many companies have

lumpiness and sales pipeline development

you know inconsistency around sort of

campaigns and process and systems that

can deliver repeatable scalable

predictable pipeline so that’s what we

help companies do and as you mentioned a

lot of that you know comes especially

for companies selling into enterprise

you know an account-based approach makes

a lot of sense it may not replace other

marketing they’re doing but I

think to create a more integrated across

sales and marketing approach to your

most important accounts is almost always

a better way to drive deals to drive

business makes sense and one of the

things I’m learning is that there’s no

there’s not really such thing as account

based marketing program it’s really

should be baked into everything you do

really well someone asked me once they

said like you know what’s what’s the

minimum size company that you would do a

counter base for I’m like well the

company of one I mean like if you think

about you know you’re not you’re selling

to an individual people write the checks

but you got to make a business case for

that it’s for that organization and even

if you don’t have all the technology if

there’s more than one conversation to be

had if there’s more than one

decision-maker and if there’s more than

one step to your sales process I could

argue that an account based approach can

work now you got to play the economies

of scale game right like you can’t you

know invite everyone out to a steak

dinner but if you take the technology

the platforms out of it and just simply

say we’re gonna have smarter

conversation and smarter messages for

the right person at the right time in

the buying process as members of the

buying committee you’re onto something

right and so you start with a

spreadsheet matrix of who your buyers

are and what stages they’re at and then

you’ve got message guidelines within

those cells of the spreadsheet like

that’s a basis for having better sales

conversation it’s the basis from doing

better advertising and so it just kind

of flows from there makes sense so lots

of different aspects of trying to get

the ABM right and you got the targeting

and the segmentation you get the

messaging and the channels and so forth

and it all starts with planning I guess

if you don’t plan it out well at the

beginning not gonna work out so well

well I think you know how people say

well start twist you know selecting your

target accounts and that’s certainly

part of it but I think it goes back

further I mean it starts with what are

your sales and revenue objectives right

and not just sales objectives but

revenue objectives more and more

companies I’ve seen are applying

account-based program to account

management to driving retention to

driver gaining lifetime value you know

some whoever your champion was the

organization that bought your product or

your service two years ago is now gone

do you do you have consensus amongst the

current buying committee to keep using

or to continue to buy the product right

so I think taking that account-based

approach sort of across the entire

customer lifecycle makes a lot of sense

for a lot of companies yeah it does make

sense and I keep forgetting in

ABM Companies marketing it’s really it’s

really about communicating to your

current customers to and growing them

and retaining them and getting them to

be stars for you I guess yeah absolutely

I mean I think that you know to to often

you know we think of the the sales

processes and the bottom of the Patels

processes the end I mean it’s the

beginning of the relationship right it’s

the bottom of the funnel but middle of

the revenue bowtie so to speak so you

know your abilities sort of continue to

reinforce value to continue not

necessarily to sell but just to deliver

proactive value to those members of the

buying committee who personas mean

serious decisions pointed this out

yesterday their personas of the buyers

once their customers change their needs

change what they’re looking for changes

but if you if you stay attuned to that

that is a key part of driving lifetime

value and account based strategies

absolutely help with that makes sense

and you mentioned personas and each one

of them you have a different approach I

guess you’ve got some of the people that

are focused on accounting and some of

them want security and lots of different

I guess focuses well there’s a

difference – between the persona and

then sort of the buying journey like a

persona defines a person kind of any

moment of time here’s who they are

here’s where they care about okay that’s

fine

but now let’s put them in motion right

and if we put them in motion you’ve got

two planes you’ve got the you’ve got the

vertical plane of who are they

associated with who else has a vested

interest in the company to solve a

particular problem decision-makers

influencers users so there’s people in

the organization they interact with and

then there’s these stages horizontally

of the buying journey and so if someone

is at the challenge the status quo stage

what message are you gonna put in front

of them that reframes a problem that

they did or didn’t know that they have

and how is the message to you know the

CFO gonna be different than the message

to the CTO that ties into their

interests and so I think that’s where

that’s where the rubber starts to meet

the road in terms of executing well but

it’s I think it’s your earlier point a

lot of companies do a nice job with

personas but personas aren’t actionable

in an account based model interesting

yeah it makes sense and one thing that’s

challenging to me is there’s no you

can’t go out and buy some software to

help you write the content for your

different personas and the different

stages and so forth you have to do it

yourself

the ironically there are tools that you

know artificial intelligence that will

create content for you but I don’t find

that it has a whole lot of humanity to

it I think that copywriting is very much

science but it’s also an art one of my

favorite books on copywriting is called

scientific advertising was written by

Claude Hopkins in 1921 and it’s just

it’s he talks a lot about just writing

to your audience like don’t write over

their heads like speak their language

and use plain English and I think you

look at a lot of our b2b content and it

reads as if we’re writing the buildings

you know and you think about the context

so you may have written a beautiful 400

word will email that if someone read it

they would fall in love with your

product and surface but when you send it

at 10 o’clock on Tuesday when your

prospect is going from meeting to

meeting stopping in the modern phone

booth which is the bathroom checking

their email they’re not gonna read your

400 word email they’re going to delete

it right and so getting that copyright

is not just about the words it’s also

about again put this in motion what

happens once someone actually engages

with it or will they you have to get

through so I imagine that you’ve seen a

few successes along the way and maybe

some other challenges and maybe some bad

stories anything that you can share well

I think there is there is someone else’s

account based program is not going to be

your own like every company is different

in terms of who your customer is what

industry you’re in the maturity of your

industry the culture you have internally

has a big impact on who’s doing what and

how well that works but I think they

also keep in mind is that there is no

perfect ABM program that gets launched

and stays the way that it is I mean all

good sales and marketing you know you

learned by failing and you learn by

failing fast and then innovating and

making it better and I think that’s a

big part of the cultural requirement and

doing account-based is to look across

sales and marketing say we’re gonna try

this we’re gonna find out why it fails

we’re gonna find out why it’s already

broken and we’re gonna fix it and so to

take you know to take egos off the table

to take politics take

defensiveness off the table and just

do that together is really really

critical beautiful so learning

opportunities failure is good so I can

learn from it I think and I think there

are plenty of companies where there is a

culture that is

that is toxic to failure we worked with

the company once that they had a term

internally called reputation capital and

the way that was translated is you did

not as an individual as an employee you

did not want to be associated with a

project that failed like you think

anyone is trying to innovate in a

company like that do you think anybody

is trying new ideas or anyone is sort of

putting their leg there their neck out

and sort of saying like I’ve got a

different way of thinking about this

that might be wrong but we won’t know

until we try that sounds like a really

dangerous precedent to set in a company

now you know it’s not about the failing

it’s about what you do next

like if you try something and you fail

what did you learn from that what would

you do differently how are you better

and smarter now to move forward but I

think that that especially when you’re

thinking about like complex buying

journeys you’re thinking about

integrating sales and marketing in a way

that is not there’s no didn’t a

historical president there isn’t a

cultural precedent for many companies to

do that you will fail but let it happen

as opposed to just keep talking about

just go do it fail and get better I like

it so what have you found to be the best

way to measure success with with account based

well I think that there there are

depending on yourselves like a link

there are kind of phases of measuring

account base results I mean at the end

of the day it’s about closing deals it’s

about getting more of those target

accounts close it’s increasing

conversion rate and velocity of getting

those deals close increasing

efficiency of how well you get them so I

would in an account based model expect

those deals to close at a higher rate to

close faster and to close at a lower

overall acquisition cost that’s the end

of the process right like early on I’m

looking at engagement levels I’m looking

at how actively our prospects

reciprocating the messaging approach

we’re taking and ideally you’ve done

some kind of you take in a benchmark

from the last you know 6 12 months of

executing in that same environment

saying like what kind of engagement did

we get what kind of velocity did we get

but early on I mean just like the sales

process you’re just you’re trying to get

conversations going yeah and I remember

hearing you speak one time about you

know what you measure you have to be

able to be able to buy a beer with it

how does that

this is actually it’s one of our one of

our VPS you know in a meeting once he

said you know you can’t buy a beer with

an MQL and I wholeheartedly stole it

from him he’s given me permission to

keep using it his name is Robert Pease

Robert if you’re listening I’d steal

yours

I give you full credit attribution but

no I mean even though you can’t buy your

beer with an mql the point is not that

mql aren’t interesting like there

was a conference couple weeks ago or the

talkee of MQL is a vanity metric came up

like I don’t MQL are a valuable

indicator of making progress in your

market as long as you have tight

definitions of what at mql means across

the organization just like you know a

prospect is reciprocating interest they

may not be qualified yet but they’re

engaged with your content can you buy

our beer with that no but you’re not

gonna have a sales conversation unless

you have the attention of the prospect

right attention access or different

things so they’re all those leading

indicators are valuable measures my

concern is when people say that is the

end of their scorecard right when

opening click rates is what they’re

measuring when lead volume is what

they’re measuring when they’re going

after the marketing of more more more up

into the right chart showing to the

board like that can be counterproductive

very very quickly and that’s one of

things I like about ABM is that it it

puts sales and marketing on the same

page as far as the goals and the

objectives yeah I think well you know we

it’s you know in b2b we tend to you know

we have the the flavor of the month or

flavors a year I think you know ABM’s

had a little more longevity than things

like perhaps social selling and others

but I think if there’s any legacy impact

of ABM if the term ABM is become the

sort of trendy and isn’t something we

use I think the the two things that I

expect will will have a legacy a impact

on organizations one is the integration

between sales and marketing getting

those teams to operate together no

longer splitting the funnel horizontally

in the middle but splitting it

vertically where sales and marketing

each have roles at every stage of the

buying process so that’s one and then

two is an appreciation for the buying

committee right that you don’t treat

people in the organization in silos that

you actually work to build consensus and

velocity inside the organization so that

they can make a decision faster and I

think that’s that nuance that we have

not traditionally paid attention to

because we just focus on leads and leads

or individuals and even serious

decisions talks about having

qualified accounts like in-demand units

and thinking about it as a buying group

and a buying opportunity as opposed to

individual leads so I think you know we

talked about that not in an ABM context

it has a big impact on ABM but I think

those are a couple things that I hope

will continue to benefit and improve

marketing organizations that’s makes

sense it’s wonderful

so few more questions what do you see as

far as if you put your crystal ball hat

on how do you see this ABM progressing

in a year in five years which is an

enormous amount of time it’s gonna go

fast I you know I think it’s it’s really

easy to sort of look at this conference

and you know we get to see each other a

couple times a year these things and we

this is a bubble right I mean like the

tech companies tend to be a little more

advanced companies here are

pre-selecting because they’re more

advanced we do a lot of work with

companies in pharmaceuticals and in

agriculture and manufacturing I don’t

use the term ABM there because it’s

foreign and B it just gets in the way

right but if you can get sales and

marketing to agree to own revenue have

revenue responsibilities together if they

can agree to a common set of plays

integrated cross sales and marketing

activity different stages they’re doing

ABM just not calling it that way so

I think that’s that’s what we’re gonna

see is again a sacrifice so the legacy

of the the ABM movement is gonna be a

tighter integration between sales and

marketing and in a marketing

organization mean more and more

traditional industries that embraces

revenue responsibility it still measures

audience that still measures lead

production but is is is is evaluated and

in many cases compensated based on the

revenue impact of their efforts makes

sense so what are some of the

technologies you’re seeing or you would

like to see you know growing in the next

few years I’m excited to see what’s

happening with sort of predictive

analytics and intent data we’ve had this

category for the last several years I

think we’re finally getting to a point

where some of the tools are actually

doing what they say they’re gonna do and

so you know sorting through the

prospects to find those that are most

interested and they’re most likely to

receive your message is hugely valuable

to be able to say like I’ve got a

hundred people I could sell to who are

this eight

that would be interested in my message

this week and why like that’s really

useful the campaign orchestration and

the marketing orchestration tools I

really like a lot as well we’ve seen

we’ve done research that shows that no

matter how many channels you’re using in

your marketing if those channels aren’t

integrated with the an integrated

message and approach you’re not going to

have the results you otherwise could

have so tools like integrating lean data

that are providing campaign

orchestration but also tying tying the

data together in a more meaningful way

so you can see across sales across

marketing across product across customer

service to know what’s going on and make

better decisions based on that I think

that category I believe will continue to

grow it’s entirely possible that that

you know some version of a of a you know

revenue operations platform becomes the

next table stakes for b2b marketers the

way that marketing automation has the

way that the way that reporting tools

have so is something like engagio is

that in that same ilk or is that a

little bit of a different solution oh I

think you know engagio is interesting to

me because it’s you know it’s it’s

clearly one of the leading ABM platforms

today it continues to evolve like they

all do but I mean I may be going out a

limb saying this like I could argue that

the next the next big leap in innovation

and marketing automation is to orient

around the account not the lead and most

of the marketing automation platforms

today it’s about the lead and so engagio

is the first to really say no it’s

about the opportunity here it’s about

the account so you know if engagio

all of a sudden had email send

capabilities all of a sudden you have a

better mousetrap I think so you know

engagio is you know clearly playing in

the ABM space but I think they have a

broader opportunity based on what

they’re billing excellent so this is

wonderful any other words of advice or

that you can share before we sign off in

the only I guess the main thing is just

you know if you’re if you’re in b2b

whether you’re in sales and marketing

just you know continue to be curious

continue to be humble and we talked

about failing but also just be a

lifelong learner like you know whether

you like to watch videos or you like

podcasts like this or whether you’re a

reader just make it a regular habit cuz

I mean no matter how long you been doing

this no matter how good you are

doing it other people are better than

you other people are doing things you’re

not doing and the more of those things

you expose yourself to even if you don’t

get a direct lesson from it you never

know what that’s going to unlock in your

life and in your work so just you know

keep learning stay humble do good work

wonderful

Matt it’s a pleasure thank you thank you

very much till next time

