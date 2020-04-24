Interview with Jay McBain – Principal Analyst – Globel Channels at Forrester

Listen to our interview with Jay and learn what he has to say about:

• Channel Partner ABM Programs – “Marketing To Them, Through Them and With Them”

• TCMA Through-Channel Marketing – the fastest growing martech software category

• Channel Marketing prominence (75% of world trade)

• Changes regarding reaching internal and external influencers and advocates (non-transacting partners)

• ABM Approach – System Integrators and partners

• ABM in Channel Recruitment – new partners, resellers, and alliances

• ABM – “last mile to your customer” – co-selling with agents, franchises, & retailers

• Channel Partner Marketing solutions including Ansira, Aprimo, Zift, Impartner, BrandMuscle, BrandMaker

• ABM Marketing – Demographic Considerations and ROI

• The size of the Channel Marketing solutions ecosystem – Software, Services, & Digital Agencies – $2 billion and growing

doing well thank you for having me it’s it’s wonderful to speak with you so I

know that you’ve been around and the channel business for what 20 25 years

now about that I’m starting to get aged it’s a lot of fun yeah absolutely

and by definition that you know I think of channel yeah channel marketing and I

know ABM is a new term it’s it really means targeted marketing or named

accounts but that I imagine that’s a big part of channel marketing today it

absolutely is so if you look across the world and if you look across the 27

industries 75% of world trade today goes indirectly through some type of third

party companies and you know even though companies have invested so much in terms

of direct marketing and direct sales and everything else it’s usually less than

half and globally you know a quarter of the business and you know we think it’s

the biggest opportunity to really drive revenue and enhance your ABM strategies

via third parties and I assume that’s that’s not not a not it’s a growing

business it’s it’s continuing to grow as far as a percentage share yeah

absolutely and the biggest change that we’re seeing by the way is around

influencers and advocates and you know b2b buyers for example

starting to look more like b2c buyers with how much research they do before

they talk to somebody and even some of their behaviors you know during the

buying cycle and you know these non transacting partners these people who

help you know customers along their journey are really interesting to brands

as they try to figure out how to you know corral them and motivate them

Cosell and Co market with them so a really growing area so it sounds is

there’s a lot more influencers involved in just in than just the direct client

yeah absolutely and so do you have any interesting

account based marketing success stories offhand that you could share otherwise

I’ll want to talk to you about your you know your presentation that’s coming up

at the B2B MX yeah as you can imagine Forrester spends a lot of time on ABM

we’ve got dedicated ABM analysts and I look at ABM actually in two ways and I

end up talking about it almost every day because many companies that are out

there you know for example in the technology space one of their big

potential partners today around digital transformation and business

transformation what customers are thinking system integrators are you know

a big influence so these are companies like Accenture and Deloitte and PwC and

you know you’d know the top 10 by name and these companies are massive

you know Accenture has 450,000 people so you don’t just go and recruit them at a

trade show and you don’t just send them an email and sign them up it takes an

ABM approach to go win or recruit a new partner of that size and magnitude and

we’re starting to see ABM come into channel recruitment as a key way of you

know getting some of these larger resellers and alliances signed up so

it’s kind of an interesting way to think of it not just at the end client level

but in terms of building your channel as well make sense

make sense so your your presentation at the B2B MX through channel marketing how new

new tools and services will accelerate partner programs tell us a little bit

about through channel marketing automation but what exactly is that

well it’s interesting so when you look at 75% of trade world trade that goes in

directly you’ve got local businesses you’ve got a whole myriad of local or

distributed businesses that impact your customer you know they might buy

directly from a local franchise or a local insurance agent or pharmaceutical

rep or technology bar what you know whatever industry it’s in but again if

you look backwards 20 years ago companies invested heavily into CRM and

you know we know Salesforce and Dynamics and the other winners there 10 years

ago they invested heavily in marketing automation so we know Marketo and Parr

Dodd and Eloqua and and the winners there but for 20 years now a lot of the

focus has been on direct direct selling direct marketing building out that

process you know making it a science as opposed to an art what’s missing in this

equation is that third stage which is how do you market and cosell with all of

these different agents or or franchises or retailers or others that are

basically the last mile between you and your customer and how do you market to

them through them and with them you know to make them better because in most

cases they could be smaller mom-and-pop shops that don’t have the marketing

expertise are driving around in a rusted white van that you know has a pixelated

logo on the side and you know they don’t have the same level of expertise or

skills or capabilities that you’ve built over the 20 years and now this third

stage I think is this shift in terms of how do we raise all those boats make

sense so what kind of technology have you seen

that’s been effective as far as helping work with the channel partners for

success yeah there’s actually a category which which I write about I wrote a wave

earlier this year called TCMA through channel marketing automation and when we

look at it there’s about 35 companies who build TCMA software that really is

dedicated towards the 27 industries it is quite industry specific and these

pieces of software really automate a lot of this type of work and like

traditional marketing automation it includes email and it includes social

and search and syndication it also involves some physical you know there is

still brochures and signage and TV and radio ads and everything else but you

take that whole bucket of marketing assets and and tactics and you need to

govern that and you need to have a different layer when you’re doing it

one-to-many especially you know outside of your firewall you know you’ve got to

protect your branding guidelines you’ve got to you know make sure that the

security and the compliance and everything is built at scale and then

what’s interesting is you know we find that two-thirds of these local

businesses don’t have the capabilities so we call it you know do it for me or

do it on behalf of me type of users which is I understand you know the

marketing is important I don’t really know how to do it or I don’t have the

time to do it or I don’t even have the resource or capabilities to do it

so we’ve introduced this third another third party called a concierge or White

Glove service it could be a digital agency that acts on behalf of that local

business to be able to take the brand and and to be able to execute at a local

level so the software is different than traditional marketing automation just in

terms of how you run it at at a global level and be able to transact with all

of these you know third parties and enable the mid scale so that category by

the way is the fastest growing marketing software category that

Forrester tracks because are you talking about TCMA are you talking about the the

white glove service the TCMA which is through channel marketing is the fastest

growing marketing category from a software perspective just pioneers and do

you have any favorite vendors of the of those few dozen players out there yeah i

do not like the may i talk about specific vendors no I I definitely talk

about vendors all the time I publish a channel software stack so if you google

channel software stack it’ll come up number one and number two on google you

can see a big infographic of all channel software companies there’s about a

hundred and six of them and the thirty or so that I talked about here are

definitely on that list and you know there are big players like and Sierra aprimo there are some very specific so if you look in the technology industry

there is companies like ZIFT, Inpartner ZINFI there is you know global

companies that handle multiple industries like a brand muscle brand

maker but all of these companies you know many of them also have digital

agency backgrounds or creative type of backgrounds but they also have a SAAS

platform that that they sell that automates this and you know enables you

to scale your third-party marketing excellent so so what are the what’s the

critic what are the critical skill sets necessary to optimize these TCMA

programs yeah well first of all it’s it’s the data that you collect because

you know what ends up happening most companies partnerships and

alliances channels are are pretty large you may have thousands you could have

tens of thousands of partners when you look around the world and each location

you know looks somewhat customized in terms of what works the ability to pull

that back and and learn from you know kind of what works

and apply it to other situations so if something’s working for example a

campaign with certain tactics is working in Wichita Kansas you know would you be

able to pick that up and move it over to you know a town in Florida and as you

look across your partners and look at you know all the marketing that’s going

on and how they mix it and you know that the day-by-day measurements and

management of it you know are you able to gather those best practices almost in

in real time and push it you know across a larger audience you know that ROI the

return on investment of these types of marketing campaigns you know it’s pretty

easy to track at a local level and as you go to you know maybe sub optimized

places you know maybe partners of yours that are not participating you can

definitely lay it out in terms of the mechanics and the tactics and and if

they don’t have the capability of doing it introducing a third party that can do

it on their behalf excellent so it’s a combination of data

or more to the point intelligence the the tools for marketing outreach and

then I guess the white glove or the the marketing advice yeah absolutely so you

know in total we think you know we’re seeing this today is about a 300 million

dollar software business that’s growing to be over a billion dollars in the next

five years probably 1.2 billion there’s another billion or so dollars of

services that those same 35 companies deliver with their software and then the

opportunity for digital agencies and other firms is about 2 billion so the

overall market is about four and a half billion dollars you know by the year you

know 2023 around these technologies so it’s pretty lucrative and the margins

are you know relatively high and you know for many digital agencies

for example that you know are seen compression and seeing consolidation and

things and in their core businesses you know this presents a pretty big

opportunity for them excellent it sounds like it’s a great

market it’s growing it’s very much ABM best practices and it’s nice – it’s nice

– nice to hear you’re on top of everything and you sound like a great

resource for anybody who’s going to be doing some research of where they head

next the insight yeah and I’m excited about ABM you know expanding to include

channels again there’s a lot of influence that happens through the

buying journey that isn’t directly inside the organization so you’ve done

the work and you understand the who the buying group is and who the internal

influencers are but on average you know there could be five 10 20 different

companies externally that are influencing the buying decision as well

making recommendations adding expertise whatever it may be

and you know as you’re looking at your own ABM approach you know you have to

understand who these third parties are and perhaps you know recruit them as

partners not only to win that account but you might find and be surprised that

they’re working on five other accounts and influencing them as well and these

future partnerships for you as an organization as a salesperson are

critical in terms of you know expanding your territory and you know getting a

army of feet on the street to help you that’s great stuff so I look forward to

seeing you at the b2b MX for everybody who’s interested Jays presentations on

Wednesday February 27th in Scottsdale on Through channel marketing and I think it’s

going to be a great topic and that I encourage everybody to attend all right

thank you so much thank you and look forward to seeing you there.

