Industrial Fastener Market New Market Research Report Announced; Global Industry Analysis 2023

KD Market Insights has published a new report titled “Industrial Fastener Market By Type (Threaded Fasteners, Non Threaded Fasteners), By Product (Bolts, Nuts, Screws, Rivets & Washers, Others), By Application (Vehicles, Machinery Equipment, Aerospace, Electrical & Electronic Products, Furniture and Wood Products, Construction, Maintenance, Repair and Operations, Others), By Material (Metal, Plastic), By Sales (OEM, Aftermarket) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023,”.

According to report, the global Industrial Fastener market was valued at around USD XX.X Million in 2017 and is expected to reach approximately USD XX.X Million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of around 5.1% between 2018 and 2023.

The market research report provides a thorough analysis of the industry trends, market opportunities, growth drivers which would help the investors to create and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

The study is segmented based on By Type, By Product, By Application, By Material, By Sales, and geographical regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report also analyses key countries such as United States, China, Japan, Germany, United Kingdom, Korea, Brazil, GCC, Africa and Southeast Asia & India.

The report is sub-segmented By Type – Threaded Fasteners, Non-Threaded Fasteners. By Product – Bolts, Nuts, Screws, Rivets & Washers, Others. By Application – Vehicles, Machinery Equipment, Aerospace, Electrical & Electronic Products, Furniture and Wood Products, Construction, Maintenance, Repair and Operations, Others. By Material – Metal, Plastic. By Sales – OEM, Aftermarket.

Geographically, the report provides an exhaustive analysis of geographical scenario of the market delivers detailed analysis including market size, share, year on year growth and opportunity analysis about the five major geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Further, the regions are segmented into countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Some of major Industrial Fastener market players are – Acument Global Technologies, Inc., ALLFAST Fastening Systems, LLC, AAA Aircraft Supply, Bulten AB, ARaymond, Precision Castparts Corp., ContMid Group, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Nifco Inc, Koninklijke Nedschroef Holding B.V., Nucor Corporation, Shanghai Prime Machinery Co.,Ltd., Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Nipman Industrial Solutions, Other Major & Niche Key Players.

This report provides detailed analysis of the company’s business and financial performance such as net revenue, sales split by segment and by region, SWOT Analysis, company overview, business strategy, product offerings, recent news & development and other major events. The report also analyzes company’s positioning and market share in Industrial Fastener Market.

key features of the market research report include:

The report provides a basic overview of the market including its definition, market maturity analysis, porters five force analysis and value chain analysis

The report presents market dynamics which includes market drivers and restraints, industry trends, and market opportunities.

The report provides market size for 2018, preliminary estimate for 2018 and forecast for 2018-2023.

The total market is further divided and analyzed by geographies and countries

An all-inclusive data for segment market analysis by market segment on the basis of By Type, By Product, By Application, By Material, By Sales.

The report also offers market share of major players, and detailed company profile.

Table Of Content:

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Industrial Fastener Market

3. Global Industrial Fastener Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Industrial Fastener Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Industrial Fastener Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9. Global Industrial Fastener Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

9.4. Threaded Fasteners Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.4.1. Internally Threaded Fasteners Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.4.2. Externally Threaded Fasteners Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.5. Non-Threaded Fasteners Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10. Global Industrial Fastener Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Product

10.4. Bolts Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5. Nuts Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6. Screws Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.7. Rivets & Washers Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.8. Others Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11. Global Industrial Fastener Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

11.4. Vehicles Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5. Machinery Equipment Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6. Aerospace Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.7. Electrical & Electronic Products Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.8. Furniture & Wood Products Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.9. Construction Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.10. Maintenance, Repair and Operations Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.11. Others Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12. Global Industrial Fastener Market Segmentation Analysis, By Material

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Material

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Material

12.4. Metal Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.5. Plastic Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13. Global Industrial Fastener Market Segmentation Analysis, By Sales

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sales

13.3. BPS Analysis, By Sales

13.4. OEM Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.5. Aftermarket Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14. Geographical Analysis

14.1. Introduction

14.2. North America Industrial Fastener Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.1. By Type

14.2.2. By Product

14.2.3. By Application

14.2.4. By Material

14.2.5. By Sales

14.2.6. By Country

14.2.6.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

14.2.6.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User

14.2.6.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.6.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3. Europe Industrial Fastener Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.1. By Type

14.3.2. By Product

14.3.3. By Application

14.3.4. By Material

14.3.5. By Sales

14.3.6. By Country

14.3.6.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

14.3.6.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

14.3.6.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.6.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.6.5. France Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.6.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.6.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.6.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.6.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.4. Asia Pacific Industrial Fastener Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.4.1. By Type

14.4.2. By Product

14.4.3. By Application

14.4.4. By Material

14.4.5. By Sales

14.4.6. By Country

14.4.6.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

14.4.6.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

14.4.6.3. China Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.4.6.4. India Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.4.6.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.4.6.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.4.6.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.4.6.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.4.6.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.4.6.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.4.6.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.5. Latin America Industrial Fastener Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.5.1. By Type

14.5.2. By Product

14.5.3. By Application

14.5.4. By Material

14.5.5. By Sales

14.5.6. By Country

14.5.6.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

14.5.6.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

14.5.6.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.5.6.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.5.6.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

Continue:

