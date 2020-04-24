Growing-up milk Market is expected to growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4% during the forecast period 2019-2024
According to the latest market research report, published by KD Market Insights covers a detailed analysis of, “Growing Up Milk market” The study comprises of major industry trends and insights that play an important role in the market growth. Also, the report covers forecast revenue growth at global, regional and country levels, providing a detailed analysis of the industry.
Undernutrition of babies has been a serious concern across the globe, and milk formulas are being used to tackle these issues for many decades. Growing up milk formula is a more than 20 billion industry and is poised to grow at an unprecedented rate in coming years owing to its nutritional benefits among toddlers. Parents across the globe are increasingly opting for breast milk substitutes such as cow milk, formulas, and others. With strong advertisement spending within the industry, growing-up milk has already gained remarkable attention among parents. However, recent law & regulation restriction has adversely affected the growth of the industry across the globe. The global growing-up milk market size is estimated to be USD 20,400.7 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 52,150.9 Million by 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024.
Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/1708
Market Insights
Growth Drivers – Growing-up Milk Market
Balanced Nourishment of Young Children’s
According to the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), follow-up formulas and growing-up milk are one of the several means to increase intakes of critical nutrients in young children, along with the contribution from other sources, such as fortified cow’s milk, fortified cereals, and cereal-based foods. Further, increase in intakes of critical nutrients can help the market to grow at a significant rate in the near future. In many Asian countries, children are given cereals or starchy roots & tubers as a basis for gruels, which have a low-energy-density and micronutrient content. Also, the Asian toddlers switch towards the table foods and eventually share family meals, which is low in iron & zinc-rich foods and can cause perpetuate micronutrient deficiencies. Due to which the growing-up milk along with additional nutrients, vitamins, and minerals is the best option for infants. Further, growing awareness regarding growing-up milk products is expected to drive the growth of the market in such regions.
Advantages of Growing-up Milk Products
The easy availability of the product and complementary feeding are some of the significant factors which are encouraging the growth of the growing-up milk products. Additionally, the availability of different food varieties coupled with its ease of use during traveling is expected to have a positive impact on the growing up milk market. Also, the increasing investment in research & development activities to develop high-end user products are the major factors that are positively influencing the growth of growing-up milk market. For instance, on February 1st, 2017, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (MJN), one of the leading players in the growing-up milk market, announced its merger with a British consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB). Further, the company announced that it would add its growing-up milk product brands Nutramigen and Enfa to the consumer health product portfolio of RB.
Barriers – Growing-up Milk Market
Consumers Still Believes on Cow Milk
Many believe that growing-up milk is no better for the child than cow’s milk. A significant part of mother population switch to cows’ milk, when their babies turn a year old believing, it is ok to go for regular milk. Many consumers turn to regular cow milk and solid foods to fulfil the nutrition needs of their babies. Such inclination towards cow milk is likely to hinder the growth of growing up milk market in coming years.
Segmentation Analysis
The growing-up milk source market is segmented into plant-based milk and animal-based milk. Among this segment, animal-based milk segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.0% from 2019 to 2024. Further, the global market for animal-based milk segment is anticipated to reach USD 45,310.3 Million by the end of 2024. In addition to this, the global market for animal-based milk segment value is projected to witness a Y-O-Y growth of 19.6% in 2024 as compared to previous years. By form, the market is divided into powder and liquid, out of which, powder segment is expected to register a higher revenue share in the global growing-up milk market over the forecast period.
Moreover, based on packaging type, the growing-up milk market is further sub-segmented into aseptic cartons, bottles, pouches & sachets, cans, and others. Among this segment, cans segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% over the forecast period i.e., 2019-2024. In terms of value, the global growing-up milk market for cans segment is estimated to be USD 12,505.6 Million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD 31,082.0 Million by the end of 2024. Also, the market is segmented by sales channel into departmental stores, modern trade channels, specialty stores, drug stores, convenience stores, online sales and other sales channels, out of which, modern trade channels segment has acquired lion market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2019 to 2024.
Geographical Analysis
Geographically, the report offers analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In growing-up milk market, Asia Pacific is projected to capture a market share of 62.2% in 2024. Asia Pacific growing-up milk market is expected to reach USD 32,417.0 Million by the end of 2024 from USD 12,456.7 Million in 2018. In addition to this, Asia Pacific growing-up milk market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2019 to 2024.
Competitive Analysis
The report also covers detailed competitive analysis of major market players of global growing-up milk market, such as Nestle SA, Danone SA, Abbott Laboratories, Mead Johnson & Company, Kraft Heinz Corporation, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Töpfer GmbH, Meiji Holdings Corporation, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Hero Group and others key players. The growing-up milk market is witnessing a wide range of industry activities such as product launch, acquisition, partnership and expansion across the globe. For instance, in November 2018, Hero Group entered a partnership with German organic baby food company Goodforgrowth GmbH. This partnership helped the company to strengthen its product portfolio and also helped to enter into German market.
Market Analysis by Segments:
By Source:
– Plant-Based Milk
– Animal-Based Milk
By Form:
– Powder
– Liquid
By Sales Channel:
– Departmental Stores
– Modern Trade Channels
– Specialty Stores
– Drug Stores
– Convenience Stores
– Online Sales
– Other Sales Channels
By Packaging Type:
– Aseptic Cartons
– Bottles
– Pouches & Sachets
– Cans
– Others
Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/3127/growing-up-milk-market
Table of Content
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Growing-up Milk Market
3. Global Growing-up Milk Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Growing-up Milk Market
5. Recent Industry Activities
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain Analysis
8. Global Growing-up Milk Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
- Global Growing-up Milk Market Segmentation Analysis, By Source
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Source
9.3. BPS Analysis, By Source
9.3.1. Plant-Based Milk Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
9.3.2. Animal-Based Milk Growing-up Milk Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
- Global Growing-up Milk Market Segmentation Analysis, By Form
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Form
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Form
10.3.1. Powder Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
10.3.2. Liquid Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
- Global Growing-up Milk Market Segmentation Analysis, By Sales Channel
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sales Channel
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Sales Channel
11.3.1. Departmental Stores Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.3.2. Modern Trade Channels Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.3.3. Specialty Stores Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.3.4. Drug Stores Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.3.5. Convenience Stores Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.3.6. Online Sales Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.3.7. Other Sales Channels Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
- Global Growing-up Milk Market Segmentation Analysis, By Packaging Type
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Packaging Type
12.3. BPS Analysis, By Packaging Type
12.3.1. Aseptic Cartons Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.3.2. Bottles Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.3.3. Pouches & Sachets Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.3.4. Cans Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.3.5. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
- Geographical Analysis
13.1. Introduction
13.2. North America Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
13.2.1. By Source
13.2.1.1. Introduction
13.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Source
13.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Source
13.2.1.4. Plant-Based Milk Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
13.2.1.5. Animal-Based Milk Growing-up Milk Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
13.2.2. By Form
13.2.2.1. Introduction
13.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Form
13.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Form
13.2.2.4. Powder Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
13.2.2.5. Liquid Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
13.2.3. By Sales Channel
13.2.3.1. Introduction
13.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sales Channel
13.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Sales Channel
13.2.3.4. Departmental Stores Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
13.2.3.5. Modern Trade Channels Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
13.2.3.6. Specialty Stores Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
13.2.3.7. Drug Stores Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
13.2.3.8. Convenience Stores Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
13.2.3.9. Online Sales Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
13.2.3.10. Other Sales Channels Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
13.2.4. By Packaging Type
13.2.4.1. Introduction
13.2.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Packaging Type
13.2.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Packaging Type
13.2.4.4. Aseptic Cartons Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
13.2.4.5. Bottles Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
13.2.4.6. Pouches & Sachets Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
13.2.4.7. Cans Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
13.2.4.8. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
13.2.5. By Country
13.2.5.1. Introduction
13.2.5.2. Market Attractiveness, By Country
13.2.5.3. BPS Analysis, By Country
13.2.5.4. U.S. Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
13.2.5.5. Canada Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
Continue…
Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3127
About Us:
KD Market Insights is one of the leading providers of market intelligence products and services. We offer reports on over 10+ industries and update our collection daily which helps our clients to access database of expert market insights on global industries, companies, products, and trends.
Our in-house research experts have a wealth of knowledge in their respective domains. With KD Market Insights, you always have the choice of getting customized report free of cost (upto 10%). Our support team will help you customize the report and scope as per your business needs. This ensures that you are making the right purchase decision.
Our clients list includes various Fortune 500 companies and leading advisory firms.
Contact Us
KD Market Insights
150 State Street, Albany,
New York, USA 12207
+1 (518) 300-1215
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com
Read More : https://industrial-equipment-automation.blogspot.com/
https://packaging-news.blogspot.com/
https://life-science-market.blogspot.com/
https://ictmarket1.blogspot.com/
https://consumer-goodsretail.blogspot.com/
https://construction-manufacturing-news.blogspot.com/
https://chemicals-materialsmarket.blogspot.com/
https://automotivemarket12.blogspot.com/
https://automotivemarket12.blogspot.com/
https://consumer-goodsretail.blogspot.com/
This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald