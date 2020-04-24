Growing-up milk Market is expected to growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4% during the forecast period 2019-2024

According to the latest market research report, published by KD Market Insights covers a detailed analysis of, “Growing Up Milk market” The study comprises of major industry trends and insights that play an important role in the market growth. Also, the report covers forecast revenue growth at global, regional and country levels, providing a detailed analysis of the industry.

Undernutrition of babies has been a serious concern across the globe, and milk formulas are being used to tackle these issues for many decades. Growing up milk formula is a more than 20 billion industry and is poised to grow at an unprecedented rate in coming years owing to its nutritional benefits among toddlers. Parents across the globe are increasingly opting for breast milk substitutes such as cow milk, formulas, and others. With strong advertisement spending within the industry, growing-up milk has already gained remarkable attention among parents. However, recent law & regulation restriction has adversely affected the growth of the industry across the globe. The global growing-up milk market size is estimated to be USD 20,400.7 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 52,150.9 Million by 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024.

Market Insights

Growth Drivers – Growing-up Milk Market

Balanced Nourishment of Young Children’s

According to the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), follow-up formulas and growing-up milk are one of the several means to increase intakes of critical nutrients in young children, along with the contribution from other sources, such as fortified cow’s milk, fortified cereals, and cereal-based foods. Further, increase in intakes of critical nutrients can help the market to grow at a significant rate in the near future. In many Asian countries, children are given cereals or starchy roots & tubers as a basis for gruels, which have a low-energy-density and micronutrient content. Also, the Asian toddlers switch towards the table foods and eventually share family meals, which is low in iron & zinc-rich foods and can cause perpetuate micronutrient deficiencies. Due to which the growing-up milk along with additional nutrients, vitamins, and minerals is the best option for infants. Further, growing awareness regarding growing-up milk products is expected to drive the growth of the market in such regions.

Advantages of Growing-up Milk Products

The easy availability of the product and complementary feeding are some of the significant factors which are encouraging the growth of the growing-up milk products. Additionally, the availability of different food varieties coupled with its ease of use during traveling is expected to have a positive impact on the growing up milk market. Also, the increasing investment in research & development activities to develop high-end user products are the major factors that are positively influencing the growth of growing-up milk market. For instance, on February 1st, 2017, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (MJN), one of the leading players in the growing-up milk market, announced its merger with a British consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB). Further, the company announced that it would add its growing-up milk product brands Nutramigen and Enfa to the consumer health product portfolio of RB.

Barriers – Growing-up Milk Market

Consumers Still Believes on Cow Milk

Many believe that growing-up milk is no better for the child than cow’s milk. A significant part of mother population switch to cows’ milk, when their babies turn a year old believing, it is ok to go for regular milk. Many consumers turn to regular cow milk and solid foods to fulfil the nutrition needs of their babies. Such inclination towards cow milk is likely to hinder the growth of growing up milk market in coming years.

Segmentation Analysis

The growing-up milk source market is segmented into plant-based milk and animal-based milk. Among this segment, animal-based milk segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.0% from 2019 to 2024. Further, the global market for animal-based milk segment is anticipated to reach USD 45,310.3 Million by the end of 2024. In addition to this, the global market for animal-based milk segment value is projected to witness a Y-O-Y growth of 19.6% in 2024 as compared to previous years. By form, the market is divided into powder and liquid, out of which, powder segment is expected to register a higher revenue share in the global growing-up milk market over the forecast period.

Moreover, based on packaging type, the growing-up milk market is further sub-segmented into aseptic cartons, bottles, pouches & sachets, cans, and others. Among this segment, cans segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% over the forecast period i.e., 2019-2024. In terms of value, the global growing-up milk market for cans segment is estimated to be USD 12,505.6 Million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD 31,082.0 Million by the end of 2024. Also, the market is segmented by sales channel into departmental stores, modern trade channels, specialty stores, drug stores, convenience stores, online sales and other sales channels, out of which, modern trade channels segment has acquired lion market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2019 to 2024.

Geographical Analysis

Geographically, the report offers analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In growing-up milk market, Asia Pacific is projected to capture a market share of 62.2% in 2024. Asia Pacific growing-up milk market is expected to reach USD 32,417.0 Million by the end of 2024 from USD 12,456.7 Million in 2018. In addition to this, Asia Pacific growing-up milk market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2019 to 2024.

Competitive Analysis

The report also covers detailed competitive analysis of major market players of global growing-up milk market, such as Nestle SA, Danone SA, Abbott Laboratories, Mead Johnson & Company, Kraft Heinz Corporation, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Töpfer GmbH, Meiji Holdings Corporation, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Hero Group and others key players. The growing-up milk market is witnessing a wide range of industry activities such as product launch, acquisition, partnership and expansion across the globe. For instance, in November 2018, Hero Group entered a partnership with German organic baby food company Goodforgrowth GmbH. This partnership helped the company to strengthen its product portfolio and also helped to enter into German market.

Market Analysis by Segments:

By Source:

– Plant-Based Milk

– Animal-Based Milk

By Form:

– Powder

– Liquid

By Sales Channel:

– Departmental Stores

– Modern Trade Channels

– Specialty Stores

– Drug Stores

– Convenience Stores

– Online Sales

– Other Sales Channels

By Packaging Type:

– Aseptic Cartons

– Bottles

– Pouches & Sachets

– Cans

– Others

