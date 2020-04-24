Global P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market 2019 – 2024

P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid is an important pharmaceutical intermediate, recently mainly used to make esmolol hydrochloride and octrelicate hydrochloride.

Scope of the Report:

China is the leading production regions of P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3). The production in China is 370 MT in 2017, taking 93.20% of the global production. This indicates that in other regions such as Europe, USA there are few manfuacturers producing P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) and China is also the main exporting country.

The main manufacturers include Jiangsu Xinxin Chemical, Zhejiang Dongyang Chemical, Medical Chem(Yancheng)Manuf, Wuhan Lullaby Pharmaceutical and Cangzhou Enke Pharma-tech. These companies are all from China, further showing China becomes the biggest manufacturing region in the world.

Zhejiang Dongyang Chemical is the biggest manufacturer and in 2016 the company produced 75.69 MT, taking 26.68% of the global production

We predict that the global market volume of P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) will reach 505.20 MT by 2023.

The worldwide market for P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.8% over the next five years, will reach 23 million US$ in 2024, from 15 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Jiangsu Xinxin Chemical

Zhejiang Dongyang Chemical

Medical Chem(Yancheng)Manuf

Wuhan Lullaby Pharmaceutical

Cangzhou Enke Pharma-tech

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Purity 99%, Purity 99%

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Esmolol Hydrochloride, Cetraxate Hydrochloride, Other

