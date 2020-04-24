Global Neurovascular Or Interventional Neurology Devices Market 2018-2023 | By product, By Application, By Region

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Neurovascular or Interventional Neurology Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Neurovascular or Interventional Neurology Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Stryker

Medtronic

Johnson and Johnson

Terumo

Penumbra

Boston Scientific

Abbott Laboratories

Merit Medical Systems

Microport Scientific

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cerebral Thrombectomy Devices

Carotid Artery Stenting (CAS) System

Cerebral Aneurysm and AVM Endovascular Embolization Systems

Intracranial Stent Systems

Flow Diverter for Aneurysm

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospital

Clinic

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Neurovascular or Interventional Neurology Devices market.

Chapter 1, to describe Neurovascular or Interventional Neurology Devices Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Neurovascular or Interventional Neurology Devices, with sales, revenue, and price of Neurovascular or Interventional Neurology Devices, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Neurovascular or Interventional Neurology Devices, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Neurovascular or Interventional Neurology Devices market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Neurovascular or Interventional Neurology Devices sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Neurovascular or Interventional Neurology Devices Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Cerebral Thrombectomy Devices

1.2.2 Carotid Artery Stenting (CAS) System

1.2.3 Cerebral Aneurysm and AVM Endovascular Embolization Systems

1.2.4 Intracranial Stent Systems

1.2.5 Flow Diverter for Aneurysm

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Hospital

1.3.2 Clinic

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Stryker

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Neurovascular or Interventional Neurology Devices Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Stryker Neurovascular or Interventional Neurology Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Medtronic

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Neurovascular or Interventional Neurology Devices Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Medtronic Neurovascular or Interventional Neurology Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Johnson and Johnson

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Neurovascular or Interventional Neurology Devices Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Johnson and Johnson Neurovascular or Interventional Neurology Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Terumo

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Neurovascular or Interventional Neurology Devices Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Terumo Neurovascular or Interventional Neurology Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Penumbra

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Neurovascular or Interventional Neurology Devices Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Penumbra Neurovascular or Interventional Neurology Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Boston Scientific

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Neurovascular or Interventional Neurology Devices Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Boston Scientific Neurovascular or Interventional Neurology Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Abbott Laboratories

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Neurovascular or Interventional Neurology Devices Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Abbott Laboratories Neurovascular or Interventional Neurology Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Merit Medical Systems

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Neurovascular or Interventional Neurology Devices Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Merit Medical Systems Neurovascular or Interventional Neurology Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9 Microport Scientific

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Neurovascular or Interventional Neurology Devices Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Microport Scientific Neurovascular or Interventional Neurology Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

3 Global Neurovascular or Interventional Neurology Devices Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.1 Global Neurovascular or Interventional Neurology Devices Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.2 Global Neurovascular or Interventional Neurology Devices Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Neurovascular or Interventional Neurology Devices Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.3.2 Top 6 Neurovascular or Interventional Neurology Devices Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.4 Market Competition Trend

…………..

