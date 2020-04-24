Global Malic Acid Market 2019 – 2024

Malic acid is an organic compound with the formula C4H6O5. It is a dicarboxylic acid that is made by all living organisms, contributes to the pleasantly sour taste of fruits, and is used as a food additive.

Malic acid has two stereoisomeric forms. Malic acid is in three forms in nature, i.e. D-malic acid, L-malic acid and their mixtures DL-malic acid. It?s a white crystal or crystalline powder. It has strong moisture absorption, soluble in water and ethanol.

Scope of the Report:

In consumption market, the global sales value increases with the 0.38% average growth rate. North America and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents a downward trend according to the economy development status. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Malic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.3% over the next five years, will reach 310 million US$ in 2024, from 290 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Malic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Fuso Chemical

Bartek

Isegen

Polynt

Thirumalai Chemicals

Yongsan Chemicals

MC Food Specialties

Tate & Lyle

Changmao Biochemical Engineering

Sealong Biotechnology

Jinhu Lile Biotechnology

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: L-Malic Acid, DL-Malic Acid

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Food & Beverage Industry, Pharmaceuticals Industry, Chemical Industry, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Malic Acid product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Malic Acid, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Malic Acid in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Malic Acid competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Malic Acid breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Malic Acid market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Malic Acid sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

