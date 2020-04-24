Global Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market 2019 – 2024

Bioabsorbable scaffolds, or naturally dissolving stents, that have been investigated include base materials that are either metals or polymers. Those that have been approved in markets around the world and thus have gained the most traction are based on polymers that are similar to those used in dissolvable stitches.

Scope of the Report:

In the last several years, global market of bioresorbable vascular scaffold developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 13%. In 2016, global revenue of bioresorbable vascular scaffold is nearly 127 M USD; the actual consumption is about 75 K units.

The global average price of bioresorbable vascular scaffold is in the decreasing trend, from 1832 USD/Unit in 2012 to 1686 USD/Unit in 2016.

The classification of bioresorbable vascular scaffold includes metal BVS and polymer BVS, and the proportion of polymer BVS in 2016 is about 90%, and the only Biotronik supplies resorbable magnesium scaffold recently.

The worldwide market for Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.2% over the next five years, will reach 320 million US$ in 2024, from 150 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Abbott

Kyoto Medical

Biotronik

Elixir Medical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Metal BVS, Polymer BVS

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Hospital & Clinic, Medical Center

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

