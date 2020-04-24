Global Automotive Grease Market 2019 – 2024

Grease is a liquid lubricant with a solid or semi-fluid thickener, such as soap or PTFE. Grease fulfills the same requirements as other lubricants to reduce friction and wear, protect against corrosions, and to dissipate heat. Automotive Grease is used in bearings, joints, hinges and other components.

Automotive grease avoids sticking and squeaking thus preventing components wearing out prematurely, whilst shielding against moisture and corrosion. Automotive grease consists of oil or other fluid lubricant that is mixed with a thickener, typically a soap, to form a solid or semisolid.

Scope of the Report:

Considering the development of downstream industry, we estimate that the growth of automotive grease market size will continue to grow in the next five years with a 2.50% compound average growth rate to 2021.

EU, North America, China and Asia (EX. China) are the major consumption regions of automotive grease, for both passenger automotive and commercial automotive are quite mature in these regions.

The worldwide market for Automotive Grease is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.3% over the next five years, will reach 1140 million US$ in 2024, from 1000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Automotive Grease in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Shell

ExxonMobil

Sinopec

Axel Christiernsson

Castrol

CNPC

Chevron

Total

Dow Corning

Freudenberg

Fuchs

BP

SKF

Haihua

Southwestern Petroleum

Shu Guang

Changming

Timken

Zinol

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Mineral Oil Grease, Synthetic Oil Grease

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Vehicle

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Grease product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Grease, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Grease in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Automotive Grease competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Automotive Grease breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Automotive Grease market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Grease sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

