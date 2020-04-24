Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Market 2019 – 2024

Anti-static packaging materials are packaging containers which could protect the content from static damage. They are mainly used for packaging electronic components. Anti-static packaging materials usually include anti-static bag, anti-static sponge, anti-static grid, etc.

Scope of the Report:

The anti-static packaging materials are mainly used in electronic industry, chemical industry, pharmaceutical industry and others Report data showed that 72.61% of the anti-static packaging materials market demand in electronic industry, 15.19% % in chemical industry, and 7.49% in pharmaceutical industry in 2015. With the development of economy, these industries will need more anti-static packaging materials. So, anti-static packaging materials have a huge market potential in the future.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the sales price presents a downward trend according to the economy development status.

The worldwide market for Anti-Static Packaging Materials is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 470 million US$ in 2024, from 370 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Anti-Static Packaging Materials in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Miller Packaging

Desco Industries

Dou Yee

BHO TECH

DaklaPack

Sharp Packaging Systems

Mil-Spec Packaging

Polyplus Packaging

Pall Corporation

TIP Corporation

Kao Chia

Sewha

Cir-Q-Tech Tako

MK Master

LPS Industries

Taipei Pack

Advance Packaging

Kim Sheng Plastic Packaging

Taiwan Lamination

Shin Harn Plastic

Anand Engineering Udyog

Selen Science & Technology

TA&A

Sanwei Antistatic

Btree Industry

Commodities Source Industrial

ACE ESD(Shanghai)

Junyue New Material

Betpak Packaging

Heyi Packaging

Shanghai Jinghou

Fujingtang

Baiyou Packaging Material

Pinyao Packaging Material

Wentianhao Packaging

Beihong Packaging

Yuyi Packaging

Xinbao Ruifeng

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Electrostatic shielding type, Static conductive type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Electronic, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Anti-Static Packaging Materials product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Anti-Static Packaging Materials, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Anti-Static Packaging Materials in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Anti-Static Packaging Materials competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Anti-Static Packaging Materials breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Anti-Static Packaging Materials market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Anti-Static Packaging Materials sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

