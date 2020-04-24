Data Monetization Market 2020 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2025
Description
Data Monetization is the process of monetizing data assets to generate high revenue from existing data sources, real- time streamed data by discovery, capture, storage, analysis, dissemination and use of that data. Data monetization uses data generated through business operations and from electronic devices and sensors contributing in the Internet of Things. The Global Data Monetization Market was 1063 Million USD in 2018 and is estimated to reach 2462.35 Million USD by 2025 at a CAGR of 12.75% during the forecast period. The Europe is expected to have highest market share followed by Asia Pacific
Data monetization, a form of monetization, is the act of generating measurable economic benefits from available data sources. Typically these benefits accrue as revenue or expense savings, but may also include market share or corporate market value gains. Data monetization leverages data generated through business operations, available exogenous data or content, as well as data associated with individual actors such as that collected via electronic devices and sensors participating in the internet of things. For example, the ubiquity of the internet of things is generating location data and other data from sensors and mobile devices at an ever increasing rate. The data in this report is based on data analytics software fees and service fees for Data Monetization.
Drivers vs. Constraints
Use of external data sources and growth in the use of data-driven decision making drives the growth in Data Monetization Market. It is also increased by rise in enterprise data, advancements in big data and analytical solutions. The Varying structure of regulatory policies is one of the major constraints that restrict market growth.
The key players covered in this report:
Accenture
SAP SE
Adastra Corporation
Monetize Solutions, Inc.
VIAVI Solutions Inc.
ALC
Reltio
Optiva, Inc. (Redknee)
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Mahindra ComViva
Monetize Solutions
Narrative
NESS
NETSCOUT
Openwave Mobility
Optiva
Paxata
SAS
Virtusa
Others
Segmentation by product type:
On-Premises
Cloud
Segmentation by application:
Telecom
Finance & Banking
E-Commerce & Retail
Network & Software
Manufacturing
Others
Industry Structure and Update
Google’s smart thermostat product, Nest, monetizes the data collected by providing it to utility providers.
