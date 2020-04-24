Data Monetization Market 2020 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2025

Data Monetization Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Global Data Monetization Market – by Component, Data Type, Business Function, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Industry, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2020-2025)” To Its Research Database

Data Monetization is the process of monetizing data assets to generate high revenue from existing data sources, real- time streamed data by discovery, capture, storage, analysis, dissemination and use of that data. Data monetization uses data generated through business operations and from electronic devices and sensors contributing in the Internet of Things. The Global Data Monetization Market was 1063 Million USD in 2018 and is estimated to reach 2462.35 Million USD by 2025 at a CAGR of 12.75% during the forecast period. The Europe is expected to have highest market share followed by Asia Pacific

Data monetization, a form of monetization, is the act of generating measurable economic benefits from available data sources. Typically these benefits accrue as revenue or expense savings, but may also include market share or corporate market value gains. Data monetization leverages data generated through business operations, available exogenous data or content, as well as data associated with individual actors such as that collected via electronic devices and sensors participating in the internet of things. For example, the ubiquity of the internet of things is generating location data and other data from sensors and mobile devices at an ever increasing rate. The data in this report is based on data analytics software fees and service fees for Data Monetization.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4353043-global-data-monetization-market-by-component-data-type

Drivers vs. Constraints

Use of external data sources and growth in the use of data-driven decision making drives the growth in Data Monetization Market. It is also increased by rise in enterprise data, advancements in big data and analytical solutions. The Varying structure of regulatory policies is one of the major constraints that restrict market growth.

The key players covered in this report:

Accenture

SAP SE

Adastra Corporation

Monetize Solutions, Inc.

VIAVI Solutions Inc.

ALC

Reltio

Optiva, Inc. (Redknee)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Mahindra ComViva

Monetize Solutions

Narrative

NESS

NETSCOUT

Openwave Mobility

Optiva

Paxata

SAS

Virtusa

Others

Segmentation by product type:

On-Premises

Cloud

Segmentation by application:

Telecom

Finance & Banking

E-Commerce & Retail

Network & Software

Manufacturing

Others

Industry Structure and Update

Google’s smart thermostat product, Nest, monetizes the data collected by providing it to utility providers.

Table of Content

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Market Dynamics

5. Global Data Monetization Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Component

6. Global Data Monetization Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Data Type

7. Global Data Monetization Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Business Function

8. Global Data Monetization Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Deployment Type

10. Global Data Monetization Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Industry

11. Global Data Monetization Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Region

12. Competitive Intelligence

13. Company Profiles

14. Investment Opportunities

Continued…

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4353043-global-data-monetization-market-by-component-data-type

Contact Us: [email protected]yreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald