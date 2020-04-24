Dairy Alternatives Market 2020-2025 : Describe Definition, Specifications and Classification | The Whitewave Foods Company, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

“

Los Angeles, United State, January 2020: QYResearch recently released a research report on the Dairy Alternatives market analysis, which studies the Dairy Alternatives’s industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025. The research study provides market introduction, Dairy Alternatives market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Dairy Alternatives market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence. The Dairy Alternatives market bolstered improvement openings, development constraining components and practicality of speculation can estimate the market’s future development.

Key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company profile, product portfolio, Dairy Alternatives established by the Dairy Alternatives business companies and recent trends in growth. The report concludes with the profiles of the Dairy Alternatives market’s major players being: The Whitewave Foods Company, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Blue Diamond Growers, Sunopta Inc., Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company, Freedom Foods Group Limited, Eden Foods Inc., Nutriops S.L, Earth’s Own Food Company Inc., Triballat Noyal, Valsoia S.P.A., Döhler GmbH.

The soy milk segment, on the basis of type, accounted for the largest market share in 2017. The dominance of this segment is mainly driven by the surplus soy milk varieties in terms of flavors, blends, fat content, and formulations offered by leading dairy alternative manufacturers. It is also coupled with the increasing awareness about the nutritional benefits of soy-based products, and easy availability of convenient & healthy dairy-free soy milk. The almond milk segment, on the basis of type, accounted for the second-largest share in 2017 owing to its health benefits as well as easy availability of raw materials. The food application of the dairy alternatives market holds the largest market share due to the usage of plant-based ingredients in applications such as cheese, creamer, yogurt, pudding, and ice cream.

The global Dairy Alternatives market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dairy Alternatives volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dairy Alternatives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

The Whitewave Foods Company

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Blue Diamond Growers

Sunopta Inc.

Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company

Freedom Foods Group Limited

Eden Foods Inc.

Nutriops S.L

Earth’s Own Food Company Inc.

Triballat Noyal

Valsoia S.P.A.

Döhler GmbH

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Almond

Soy

Coconut

Oat

Rice

Hemp

Segment by Application

Plain & sweetened

Plain & unsweetened

Flavored & sweetened

Flavored & unsweetened

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Report Summary

4. Proximity Market Overview

-Introduction

-Drivers

-Restraints

-Industry Trends

-Porter& Five Forces Analysis

-SWOT Analysis

5. Proximity Market Review, By Product

6. Proximity Market Summary, By Application

7. Proximity Market Outline, By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

8. Competitive Overview

9. Company Profiles: The Whitewave Foods Company, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Blue Diamond Growers, Sunopta Inc., Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company, Freedom Foods Group Limited, Eden Foods Inc., Nutriops S.L, Earth’s Own Food Company Inc., Triballat Noyal, Valsoia S.P.A., Döhler GmbH

10. Appendix

