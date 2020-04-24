Connected Truck Market Foresight By 2025 | Key Companies- Robert Bosch, Continental, Denso

“

Los Angeles, United State, January 2020: QYResearch recently released a research report on the Connected Truck market analysis, which studies the Connected Truck’s industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025. The research study provides market introduction, Connected Truck market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Connected Truck market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence. The Connected Truck market bolstered improvement openings, development constraining components and practicality of speculation can estimate the market’s future development.

Key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company profile, product portfolio, Connected Truck established by the Connected Truck business companies and recent trends in growth. The report concludes with the profiles of the Connected Truck market’s major players being: Robert Bosch, Continental, Denso, Delphi, Harman, ZF, NXP, Magna, Sierra Wireless, Tomtom, Trimble, Verizon.

Get Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures): https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1115481/global-connected-truck-market

The commercial vehicle manufacturers are taking several initiatives to expand the advanced innovation in their trucks. With the electrification and digitization of various components, infotainment, telematics systems, and autonomous driving are becoming an integral part of high-end automobiles. Most of these technologies use real-time data for live traffic, road conditions, and roadside help during a breakdown. The commercial vehicle is increasingly equipped with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as adaptive cruise control (ACC), lane departure warning (LDW), blind spot detection, and park assist system to enhance the safety of drivers as well as pedestrians. Also, automakers are looking forward to enhance customer satisfaction with the help of cybersecurity & over-the-air (OTA) updates to rectify the bugs generated in the software of various applications. The advancement in connected features will increase the overall operational efficiency and vehicle performance of fleet operators.

The global Connected Truck market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Connected Truck volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Connected Truck market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Robert Bosch

Continental

Denso

Delphi

Harman

ZF

NXP

Magna

Sierra Wireless

Tomtom

Trimble

Verizon

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Range Type

Dedicated Short Range

Long Range/Cellular Network

By Services Type

Fleet Management

Maintenance (Cybersecurity & Updates)

By Vehicle Type

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Segment by Application

Passenger

Commercial

For Further Detailed insights and ‘Any Query About Connected Truck Market’, Place your Query Here!- https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1115481/global-connected-truck-market

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Report Summary

4. Proximity Market Overview

-Introduction

-Drivers

-Restraints

-Industry Trends

-Porter& Five Forces Analysis

-SWOT Analysis

5. Proximity Market Review, By Product

6. Proximity Market Summary, By Application

7. Proximity Market Outline, By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

8. Competitive Overview

9. Company Profiles: Robert Bosch, Continental, Denso, Delphi, Harman, ZF, NXP, Magna, Sierra Wireless, Tomtom, Trimble, Verizon

10. Appendix

About Us:

QY Research is committed and dedicated to assisting its clients in reaching towards their goals. We offer a comprehensive range of research reports and support our customers by providing them a solution across times zones. We understand the necessity of accurate data and therefore providing an in-depth analysis of the markets is our primary responsibility. The analytical mind of our expert team recognizes the need for the excellent quality control system, which validates data. This is why QY Research is one of the few consulting firms that gives importance to provide accurate and highly reliable data.

”

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald