Connected Aircraft Market Growth 2025: including key players Gogo, Honeywell International, Panasonic Avionics

Los Angeles, United State, January 2020: QYResearch recently released a research report on the Connected Aircraft market analysis, which studies the Connected Aircraft’s industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025. The research study provides market introduction, Connected Aircraft market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Connected Aircraft market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence. The Connected Aircraft market bolstered improvement openings, development constraining components and practicality of speculation can estimate the market’s future development.

Key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company profile, product portfolio, Connected Aircraft established by the Connected Aircraft business companies and recent trends in growth. The report concludes with the profiles of the Connected Aircraft market’s major players being: Gogo, Honeywell International, Panasonic Avionics, Thales, Global Eagle Entertainment, Rockwell Collins, Zodiac Aerospace, Inmarsat, Cobham, Bae Systems, Kontron, Viasat, Digecor..

Based on type, the connected aircraft market is segmented into systems and solutions. The solutions segment is estimated to lead the connected aircraft market in 2017 and is expected to continue to lead during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing passenger traffic and growing demand for inflight connectivity are driving the solutions segment.

The global Connected Aircraft market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Connected Aircraft volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Connected Aircraft market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Gogo

Honeywell International

Panasonic Avionics

Thales

Global Eagle Entertainment

Rockwell Collins

Zodiac Aerospace

Inmarsat

Cobham

Bae Systems

Kontron

Viasat

Digecor.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Inflight Connectivity

Air-to-Air Connectivity

Air-to-Ground Connectivity

Segment by Application

Commercial

Military

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Report Summary

4. Proximity Market Overview

-Introduction

-Drivers

-Restraints

-Industry Trends

-Porter& Five Forces Analysis

-SWOT Analysis

5. Proximity Market Review, By Product

6. Proximity Market Summary, By Application

7. Proximity Market Outline, By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

8. Competitive Overview

9. Company Profiles: Gogo, Honeywell International, Panasonic Avionics, Thales, Global Eagle Entertainment, Rockwell Collins, Zodiac Aerospace, Inmarsat, Cobham, Bae Systems, Kontron, Viasat, Digecor.

10. Appendix

