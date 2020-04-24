Concentrating Solar Power Market SWOT Analysis including key players Abengoa Solar, S.A., Brightsource Energy

“

Los Angeles, United State, January 2020: QYResearch recently released a research report on the Concentrating Solar Power market analysis, which studies the Concentrating Solar Power’s industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025. The research study provides market introduction, Concentrating Solar Power market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Concentrating Solar Power market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence. The Concentrating Solar Power market bolstered improvement openings, development constraining components and practicality of speculation can estimate the market’s future development.

Key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company profile, product portfolio, Concentrating Solar Power established by the Concentrating Solar Power business companies and recent trends in growth. The report concludes with the profiles of the Concentrating Solar Power market’s major players being: Abengoa Solar, S.A., Brightsource Energy, Inc., ACWA Power, Esolar, Inc., Solarreserve, LLC, Aalborg CSP A/S., TSK Flagsol Engineering GmbH, Alsolen, Archimede Solar Energy, Acciona Energy, Cobra Energia, Frenell GmbH, Nexans, Soltigua, Baysolar CSP, Siemens AG, Solastor.

The report segments the concentrating solar power market based on end-users into utilities, enhanced oil recovery and others (mining & desalination). Utilities segment is the largest end-user of concentrating solar power owing to the growing number of medium to large scale projects under development and in pipeline across the globe. Based on technology, the parabolic trough segment is expected to dominate the concentrating solar power market during the forecast period. The market has also been segmented based on the components into three sub-segments: solar field, power block and thermal storage. The solar field segment is the largest market; due to large number of complex and costly subcomponents within the segment.

The global Concentrating Solar Power market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Concentrating Solar Power volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Concentrating Solar Power market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Technology

Parabolic Trough

Solar Tower

Linear Fresnel

Dish/Engine Systems

By Component

Solar Field

Power Block

Thermal Energy Storage System

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Report Summary

4. Proximity Market Overview

-Introduction

-Drivers

-Restraints

-Industry Trends

-Porter& Five Forces Analysis

-SWOT Analysis

5. Proximity Market Review, By Product

6. Proximity Market Summary, By Application

7. Proximity Market Outline, By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

8. Competitive Overview

9. Company Profiles: Abengoa Solar, S.A., Brightsource Energy, Inc., ACWA Power, Esolar, Inc., Solarreserve, LLC, Aalborg CSP A/S., TSK Flagsol Engineering GmbH, Alsolen, Archimede Solar Energy, Acciona Energy, Cobra Energia, Frenell GmbH, Nexans, Soltigua, Baysolar CSP, Siemens AG, Solastor

10. Appendix

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald