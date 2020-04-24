Compound Feed Market 2019 Revenue – Cargill, ADM, New Hope Group

“

The research study provides market introduction, Compound Feed market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Compound Feed market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence. The Compound Feed market bolstered improvement openings, development constraining components and practicality of speculation can estimate the market's future development.

Key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company profile, product portfolio, Compound Feed established by the Compound Feed business companies and recent trends in growth. The report concludes with the profiles of the Compound Feed market’s major players being: Cargill, ADM, New Hope Group, Charoen Pokphand Food, Land O’lakes, Nutreco, Guangdong Haid Group, Forfarmers, Alltech, Feed One Co., J.D. Heiskell & Co., Kent Nutrition Group.

Compound feed is a complete feed which plays an important role in the growth and performance of the animals. This increasing awareness about the benefits of providing compound feed instead of only forage or silage feed among growers fuels the demand for compound feed. The shift in dietary preferences toward a protein-rich diet, owing to health awareness and a rise in income levels among the population, drives the consumption of meat and other animal-based products.

On the basis of ingredients, the supplements segment is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. The poultry segment is estimated to dominate the compound feed market on the basis of livestock through the forecast period. By form, the pellets segment dominated the market in 2017. On the basis of source, the plant-based segment accounted for the largest share of the compound feed market in 2017.

The global Compound Feed market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Compound Feed volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Compound Feed market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cargill

ADM

New Hope Group

Charoen Pokphand Food

Land O’lakes

Nutreco

Guangdong Haid Group

Forfarmers

Alltech

Feed One Co.

J.D. Heiskell & Co.

Kent Nutrition Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cereals

Cakes & meals

By-products

Supplements

Segment by Application

Mash

Pellets

Crumbles

Others (cubes and cakes)

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Report Summary

4. Proximity Market Overview

-Introduction

-Drivers

-Restraints

-Industry Trends

-Porter& Five Forces Analysis

-SWOT Analysis

5. Proximity Market Review, By Product

6. Proximity Market Summary, By Application

7. Proximity Market Outline, By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

8. Competitive Overview

9. Company Profiles: Cargill, ADM, New Hope Group, Charoen Pokphand Food, Land O’lakes, Nutreco, Guangdong Haid Group, Forfarmers, Alltech, Feed One Co., J.D. Heiskell & Co., Kent Nutrition Group

10. Appendix

