Complex Fertilizers Market – Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | Agrium Inc. , CF Industries Holdings, Inc 

“

Los Angeles, United State, January 2020: QYResearch recently released a research report on the Complex Fertilizers market analysis, which studies the Complex Fertilizers’s industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025. The research study provides market introduction, Complex Fertilizers market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Complex Fertilizers market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence. The Complex Fertilizers market bolstered improvement openings, development constraining components and practicality of speculation can estimate the market’s future development.

Key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company profile, product portfolio, Complex Fertilizers established by the Complex Fertilizers business companies and recent trends in growth. The report concludes with the profiles of the Complex Fertilizers market’s major players being: Agrium Inc. , CF Industries Holdings, Inc , Coromandel International Ltd. , Eurochem Group AG , Haifa Chemicals Ltd. , Helena Chemical Company , Israel Chemicals Limited , Phosagro , Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. , Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile SA , The Mosaic Company , Yara International ASA , Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd..

Get Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures): https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1115452/global-complex-fertilizers-market

Complex fertilizers have better physical, chemical, and mechanical properties compared to regular fertilizers. They offer a wider variety of options and can be customized to satisfy demand in accordance with specific soil compositions. Complex fertilizers are nutrient specific. Thus, for supplying a particular nutrient, one can select a specific chemical fertilizer. On the basis of form, the complex fertilizers market is segmented into solid and liquid fertilizers. The solid segment accounted for more than half of the total form market in 2016. Since it is a low-cost technique compared to the other techniques (such as fertigation), it is economical to use it on low-cost cereals such as wheat and corn, which are the major crop types dominating the complex fertilizers market.

It is estimated that in the next 20 years, the global demand for food and energy will increase by more than 50%; this rise in food demand calls for the use of fertilizers to help enhance agricultural productivity and increase yield, thus driving the market of complex fertilizers. The usage of complex fertilizers in horticulture crops is gradually increasing, as these crops have high demand across the world. Increase in environmental degradation and population is reducing the area of productive land under cultivation, giving rise to the development of fertilizer solutions to sustain this increasing demand for horticultural crops.

The global Complex Fertilizers market is valued at 10300 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 17100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Complex Fertilizers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Complex Fertilizers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Agrium Inc.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc

Coromandel International Ltd.

Eurochem Group AG

Haifa Chemicals Ltd.

Helena Chemical Company

Israel Chemicals Limited

Phosagro

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc.

Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile SA

The Mosaic Company

Yara International ASA

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Incomplete

Complete

Segment by Application

Farm

Greenhouse

For Further Detailed insights and ‘Any Query About Complex Fertilizers Market’, Place your Query Here!- https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1115452/global-complex-fertilizers-market

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Report Summary

4. Proximity Market Overview

-Introduction

-Drivers

-Restraints

-Industry Trends

-Porter& Five Forces Analysis

-SWOT Analysis

5. Proximity Market Review, By Product

6. Proximity Market Summary, By Application

7. Proximity Market Outline, By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

8. Competitive Overview

9. Company Profiles: Agrium Inc. , CF Industries Holdings, Inc , Coromandel International Ltd. , Eurochem Group AG , Haifa Chemicals Ltd. , Helena Chemical Company , Israel Chemicals Limited , Phosagro , Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. , Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile SA , The Mosaic Company , Yara International ASA , Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd.

10. Appendix

About Us:

QY Research is committed and dedicated to assisting its clients in reaching towards their goals. We offer a comprehensive range of research reports and support our customers by providing them a solution across times zones. We understand the necessity of accurate data and therefore providing an in-depth analysis of the markets is our primary responsibility. The analytical mind of our expert team recognizes the need for the excellent quality control system, which validates data. This is why QY Research is one of the few consulting firms that gives importance to provide accurate and highly reliable data.

”

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald