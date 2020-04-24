Commercial Seaweeds Market Till 2025 Latest Industry Scenario, Trends, Restrain & Future Forecast | E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company , Cargill, Incorporated 

“

Seaweed or macroalgae refers to several species of macroscopic, multicellular, marine algae.

The term includes some types of red, brown, and green macroalgae. Seaweed may provide excellent opportunities for its industrial exploitation as they could be a source of multiple compounds (i.e. polysaccharides, proteins and phenols) with applications such as food [2][3] and animal feed,[3] pharmaceuticals [4] or fertilizers.

There are various applications of commercial seaweeds, such as human food, animal feed, agriculture, and others which include cosmetics, integrated aquaculture, biomass as biofuel, and wastewater management. Seaweeds are used on a large scale for human consumption due to their high nutritive value and usage of raw seaweeds in Chinese, Japanese, and Korean cuisines.

The global Commercial Seaweeds market is valued at 17000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 33600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Commercial Seaweeds volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Commercial Seaweeds market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

Cargill, Incorporated

Roullier Group

Compo Gmbh & Co. Kg

Biostadt India Limited

Acadian Seaplants Limited

Brandt

CP Kelco

Gelymar

Seasol International Pty. Ltd

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Liquid

Powdered

Flakes

Segment by Application

Agriculture

Animal Feed

Human Food

Others

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Report Summary

4. Proximity Market Overview

-Introduction

-Drivers

-Restraints

-Industry Trends

-Porter& Five Forces Analysis

-SWOT Analysis

5. Proximity Market Review, By Product

6. Proximity Market Summary, By Application

7. Proximity Market Outline, By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

8. Competitive Overview

9. Company Profiles: E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company , Cargill, Incorporated , Roullier Group , Compo Gmbh & Co. Kg , Biostadt India Limited , Acadian Seaplants Limited , Brandt , CP Kelco , Gelymar , Seasol International Pty. Ltd

10. Appendix

