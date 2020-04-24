Cassava Flour Market – Top Manufacturers, CAGR & Forecast To 2025 | Otto’S Naturals, Binhngoc JSC, XNY Farms

“

Los Angeles, United State, January 2020: QYResearch recently released a research report on the Manioc Powder market analysis, which studies the Manioc Powder’s industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025. The research study provides market introduction, Manioc Powder market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Manioc Powder market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence. The Manioc Powder market bolstered improvement openings, development constraining components and practicality of speculation can estimate the market’s future development.

Key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company profile, product portfolio, Manioc Powder established by the Manioc Powder business companies and recent trends in growth. The report concludes with the profiles of the Manioc Powder market’s major players being: Otto’S Naturals, Binhngoc JSC, XNY Farms, Dareslauf, Young Franco Nigeria, Advance Flour, Theophade Manufacturers, JNC Corp, Agro Trade International, Moeljantini Hardjo.

Manioc Powder is prepared from the tuberous root of the Manihot esculenta plant, which is inherent to Central and Southern America. This woody plant is more commonly known as manioc, cassava, or yucca, and in toting to being the source of this flour, it is also used to produce tapioca in recipes in which it might be fried, steamed, or stewed. It has been used by Native Americans for centuries, and many Latin American cultures use it as traditional recipes. The flour has a coarse, mealy texture and a nutty flavor with a faint hint of acidity that can be quite distinctive.

Asia Pacific has the largest market share in the manioc flour market the countries like China, Thailand, Vietnam, and others are the global exporters & consumers of manioc flour. Thailand and Vietnam are among the leading manioc flour exporters to the United States and European region for commercial uses. Manioc flour market in Africa has a significant market share globally and is expected to grow at a high CAGR in the forecast period. The demand for manioc flour in Africa is because of the countries like Ghana, Nigeria, and Mozambique which are the leading regions in producing manioc flours in Africa. Latin America and North America have a significant market share and are forecasted to grow at a decent rate in future.

The global Manioc Powder market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Manioc Powder volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Manioc Powder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Otto’S Naturals

Binhngoc JSC

XNY Farms

Dareslauf

Young Franco Nigeria

Advance Flour

Theophade Manufacturers

JNC Corp

Agro Trade International

Moeljantini Hardjo

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sweet Manioc Powder

Bitter Manioc Powder

Segment by Application

Commercial Use

Household Use

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Report Summary

4. Proximity Market Overview

-Introduction

-Drivers

-Restraints

-Industry Trends

-Porter& Five Forces Analysis

-SWOT Analysis

5. Proximity Market Review, By Product

6. Proximity Market Summary, By Application

7. Proximity Market Outline, By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

8. Competitive Overview

9. Company Profiles: Otto’S Naturals, Binhngoc JSC, XNY Farms, Dareslauf, Young Franco Nigeria, Advance Flour, Theophade Manufacturers, JNC Corp, Agro Trade International, Moeljantini Hardjo

10. Appendix

