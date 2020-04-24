Boxing Equipment Market 2018 to Showing Impressive Growth by 2024 | Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research

As per the research conducted by Fast. MR, the report titled “Boxing Equipment Market – By Equipment (Gloves (Training Gloves, Fight Gloves), Protective Gear (Mouthguards, Protective Headgear, Groin Protectors, Shin Guard, Others), Punching Bags & Accessories, Boxing Apparel And Others), By Demography (Men, Women, Unisex, and Kids), By Buyer Type (Individual, Promotional and Institutional) By Distribution Channel (Online Channels and Offline Channels) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Opportunity, Forecast 2018-2024” provides current as well as future analysis of the market by evaluating the major applications, advantages, trends, and challenges. The report dives deeper to produce useful insights into Boxing Equipment Market such as major global regions and key competitors and strategies that can be used for the entry-level player too.

Boxing is one of the oldest sports known to mankind. People across the globe love boxing sport and continue to support the game in many ways. As the love for boxing continues to grow remarkably, it is expected that the demand for boxing equipment will rise at an impressive pace in coming years. The global boxing equipment market reached a market valuation of USD XX.X Billion in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX.X% during the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2024.

Market Insights

Growth Drivers – Boxing equipment Market

Boxing Sports Events

Boxing is a widely appreciated sport and part of almost every major sports event across the globe. Boxing at the Olympics Games, World Boxing Championships and Boxing at the Commonwealth Games are some major sports events which include boxing sports. These events have been vital reason behind the growing popularity for boxing sports. Apart from major incidents, small scale boxing events are also on the rising, regional and local events are also expected to encourage the demand for boxing accessories in the coming years. Amateur boxing received notable attention in recent years, and this rise in popularity of amateur boxing sports is poised to aid the growth of global boxing equipment market.

Growing Fanbase of Sport

The rise of digital sports streaming is augmenting the appreciation level of boxing sport among the global population. With rapid internet penetration and increased number of online streaming sites, following of boxing sports has gotten immense. People can easily access the game through these streaming services, which in turn increasing the fan-following of the game. Apart from this, increasing participation rate across the globe, especially women’s participation has bolstered the growth of the market. The growing popularity of women’s boxing and acceptance among broadcasters are poised to encourage the growth of boxing equipment market in coming years.

Barriers – Boxing equipment Market

Boxing has always been a controversial sport, and due to this, boxing never gets enough encouragement as other sports. Also, weak encouragement for amateur boxing is another reason which is restricting the growth of boxing equipment market.

Market Trends – Boxing equipment Market

Online Sales of Equipment

The manufactures of boxing equipment are strongly considering online channels to market & sell these boxing equipment products. Online stores have emerged as one of the most favourable sales channels in the boxing equipment products market since it is easily accessible to a large consumer base around the globe.

Segmentation

By Retail Channels

– Specialty stores

– Hypermarkets and supermarkets

– Department stores

– Online retailers

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

-VAN EATON GALLERIE

-Syncjswgoods.com

-Hasbro

-Mattel

-Ravensburger

-TOMY

-Games & Animation Collectibles

-Other Notable Players

The study also provides a company’s positioning and market share in Boxing Equipment Market.

