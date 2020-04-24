Automotive Fastener Market New Market Research Report Announced; Global Industry Analysis 2023

KD Market Insights has published a new report titled “Automotive Fastener Market By Type (Threaded Fastener, Non-threaded Fastener) By Product (Bolts, Nuts, Washer, Others) By Characteristics (Removable Fasteners, Permanent Fasteners, Semi-Permanent Fasteners), By Material (Stainless Steel, Iron, Aluminum, Nickel, Brass, Plastic, Others), By Application (Chassis, Car Body, Powertrain, Others) By Sales (OEM, Aftermarket) By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle) & Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023,”.

According to report, the global Automotive Fastener market was valued at around USD XX.X Million in 2017 and is expected to reach approximately USD XX.X Million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of around 3.7% between 2018 and 2023.

The market research report provides a thorough analysis of the industry trends, market opportunities, growth drivers which would help the investors to create and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

The study is segmented based on By Type, By Product, By Characteristics, By Material, By Application, By Sales, By Vehicle Type, and geographical regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report also analyses key countries such as United States, China, Japan, Germany, United Kingdom, Korea, Brazil, GCC, Africa and Southeast Asia & India.

The report is sub-segmented By Type – Threaded Fastener, Non-threaded Fastener. By Product – Bolts, Nuts, Washer, Others. By Characteristics – Removable Fasteners, Permanent Fasteners, Semi-Permanent Fasteners. By Material – Stainless Steel, Iron, Aluminum, Nickel, Brass, Plastic, Others. By Application – Chassis, Car Body, Powertrain, Others. By Sales – OEM, Aftermarket. By Vehicle Type – Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle.

Geographically, the report provides an exhaustive analysis of geographical scenario of the market delivers detailed analysis including market size, share, year on year growth and opportunity analysis about the five major geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Further, the regions are segmented into countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Some of major Automotive Fastener market players are – Acument Global Technologies, Inc., Bulten AB, ARaymond, ContMid Group, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Koninklijke Nedschroef Holding B.V., Shanghai Prime Machinery Co.,Ltd., Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Nipman Automotive Solutions, Other Major & Niche Players.

This report provides detailed analysis of the company’s business and financial performance such as net revenue, sales split by segment and by region, SWOT Analysis, company overview, business strategy, product offerings, recent news & development and other major events. The report also analyzes company’s positioning and market share in Automotive Fastener Market.

key features of the market research report include:

The report provides a basic overview of the market including its definition, market maturity analysis, porters five force analysis and value chain analysis

The report presents market dynamics which includes market drivers and restraints, industry trends, and market opportunities.

The report provides market size for 2018, preliminary estimate for 2018 and forecast for 2018-2023.

The total market is further divided and analyzed by geographies and countries

An all-inclusive data for segment market analysis by market segment on the basis of By Type, By Product, By Characteristics, By Material, By Application, By Sales, By Vehicle Type.

The report also offers market share of major players, and detailed company profile.

Table Of Content:

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Automotive Fastener Market

3. Global Automotive Fastener Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Automotive Fastener Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2018

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Global Automotive Fastener Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

