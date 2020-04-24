Automotive Fastener Market New Market Research Report Announced; Global Industry Analysis 2023
KD Market Insights has published a new report titled “Automotive Fastener Market By Type (Threaded Fastener, Non-threaded Fastener) By Product (Bolts, Nuts, Washer, Others) By Characteristics (Removable Fasteners, Permanent Fasteners, Semi-Permanent Fasteners), By Material (Stainless Steel, Iron, Aluminum, Nickel, Brass, Plastic, Others), By Application (Chassis, Car Body, Powertrain, Others) By Sales (OEM, Aftermarket) By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle) & Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023,”.
According to report, the global Automotive Fastener market was valued at around USD XX.X Million in 2017 and is expected to reach approximately USD XX.X Million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of around 3.7% between 2018 and 2023.
The market research report provides a thorough analysis of the industry trends, market opportunities, growth drivers which would help the investors to create and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.
The study is segmented based on By Type, By Product, By Characteristics, By Material, By Application, By Sales, By Vehicle Type, and geographical regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report also analyses key countries such as United States, China, Japan, Germany, United Kingdom, Korea, Brazil, GCC, Africa and Southeast Asia & India.
The report is sub-segmented By Type – Threaded Fastener, Non-threaded Fastener. By Product – Bolts, Nuts, Washer, Others. By Characteristics – Removable Fasteners, Permanent Fasteners, Semi-Permanent Fasteners. By Material – Stainless Steel, Iron, Aluminum, Nickel, Brass, Plastic, Others. By Application – Chassis, Car Body, Powertrain, Others. By Sales – OEM, Aftermarket. By Vehicle Type – Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle.
Geographically, the report provides an exhaustive analysis of geographical scenario of the market delivers detailed analysis including market size, share, year on year growth and opportunity analysis about the five major geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Further, the regions are segmented into countries:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Some of major Automotive Fastener market players are – Acument Global Technologies, Inc., Bulten AB, ARaymond, ContMid Group, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Koninklijke Nedschroef Holding B.V., Shanghai Prime Machinery Co.,Ltd., Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Nipman Automotive Solutions, Other Major & Niche Players.
This report provides detailed analysis of the company’s business and financial performance such as net revenue, sales split by segment and by region, SWOT Analysis, company overview, business strategy, product offerings, recent news & development and other major events. The report also analyzes company’s positioning and market share in Automotive Fastener Market.
key features of the market research report include:
The report provides a basic overview of the market including its definition, market maturity analysis, porters five force analysis and value chain analysis
The report presents market dynamics which includes market drivers and restraints, industry trends, and market opportunities.
The report provides market size for 2018, preliminary estimate for 2018 and forecast for 2018-2023.
The total market is further divided and analyzed by geographies and countries
An all-inclusive data for segment market analysis by market segment on the basis of By Type, By Product, By Characteristics, By Material, By Application, By Sales, By Vehicle Type.
The report also offers market share of major players, and detailed company profile.
Table Of Content:
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Automotive Fastener Market
3. Global Automotive Fastener Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Automotive Fastener Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2018
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Global Automotive Fastener Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
8. Global Automotive Fastener Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type
8.3. BPS Analysis, By Type
8.4. Threaded Fastener Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
8.5. Non-threaded Fastener Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
9. Global Automotive Fastener Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product
9.3. BPS Analysis, By Product
9.4. Bolts Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
9.5. Nuts Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
9.6. Washer Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
9.7. Rivets Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
9.8. Screws Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
9.9. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10. Global Automotive Fastener Market Segmentation Analysis, By Characteristics
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Characteristics
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Characteristics
10.4. Removable Fasteners Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.5. Permanent Fasteners Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.6. Semi-Permanent Fasteners Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11. Global Automotive Fastener Market Segmentation Analysis, By Material
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Material
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Material
11.4. Stainless Steel Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.5. Iron Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.6. Aluminum Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.7. Nickel Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.8. Brass Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.9. Plastic Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.10. Other Materials Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12. Global Automotive Fastener Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
12.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
12.4. Chassis Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.5. Car Body Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.6. Powertrain Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13. Global Automotive Fastener Market Segmentation Analysis, By Sales
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sales
13.3. BPS Analysis, By Sales
13.4. OEM Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.5. Aftermarket Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14. Global Automotive Fastener Market Segmentation Analysis, By Vehicle Type
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Market Attractiveness, By Vehicle Type
14.3. BPS Analysis, By Vehicle Type
14.4. Passenger Car Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.5. Light Commercial Vehicle Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.6. Heavy Commercial Vehicle Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
15. Geographical Analysis
15.1. Introduction
15.2. North America Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
15.2.1. By Type
15.2.1.1. Introduction
15.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type
15.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type
15.2.1.4. Threaded Fastener Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
15.2.1.5. Non-threaded Fastener Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
15.2.2. By Product
15.2.2.1. Introduction
15.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product
15.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Product
15.2.2.4. Bolts Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
15.2.2.5. Nuts Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
15.2.2.6. Washer Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
15.2.2.7. Rivets Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
15.2.2.8. Screws Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
15.2.2.9. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
15.2.3. By Characteristics
15.2.3.1. Introduction
15.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Characteristics
15.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Characteristics
15.2.3.4. Removable Fasteners Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
15.2.3.5. Permanent Fasteners Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
15.2.3.6. Semi-Permanent Fasteners Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
15.2.4. By Material
15.2.4.1. Introduction
15.2.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Material
15.2.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Material
15.2.4.4. Stainless Steel Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
15.2.4.5. Iron Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
15.2.4.6. Aluminum Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
15.2.4.7. Nickel Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
15.2.4.8. Brass Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
15.2.4.9. Plastic Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
15.2.4.10. Other Materials Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
15.2.5. By Application
15.2.5.1. Introduction
15.2.5.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
15.2.5.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
15.2.5.4. Chassis Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
15.2.5.5. Car Body Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
15.2.5.6. Powertrain Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
15.2.5.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
15.2.6. By Sales
15.2.6.1. Introduction
15.2.6.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sales
15.2.6.3. BPS Analysis, By Sales
15.2.6.4. OEM Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
15.2.6.5. Aftermarket Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
15.2.7. By Vehicle Type
15.2.7.1. Introduction
15.2.7.2. Market Attractiveness, By Vehicle Type
15.2.7.3. BPS Analysis, By Vehicle Type
15.2.7.4. Passenger Car Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
15.2.7.5. Light Commercial Vehicle Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
15.2.7.6. Heavy Commercial Vehicle Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
15.2.8. By Country
15.2.8.1. Introduction
15.2.8.2. Market Attractiveness, By Country
15.2.8.3. BPS Analysis, By Country
15.2.8.4. U.S. Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
15.2.8.5. Canada Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
Continue:
