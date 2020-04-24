Aftermarket Dust Collector Filter Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2027

Aftermarket Dust Collector Filter Market: Product Introduction

Dust filters are majorly used to clear out air contaminants and improve air quality in order to maintain breathable air across industries

Dust collector filter is designed to capture granular-shaped dust and free-flowing materials in various industries. Dust collector filters are extensively utilized in several manufacturing units, the metal industry, and woodworking facilities.

Dust collector filters are made from different materials such as cotton (woven), polyester, polypropylene, nylon, and acrylic. These dust collector filters are employed to filter welding fumes, laser and plasma cutter fumes, fume chemical powders, graphite processing, pharmaceutical powder, and fine chemical powders.

These filters are produced from nano-fiber materials that trap dry dust or wet dust in various applications. The filters are made from synthetic fibers, such as nonwoven materials, and are nanometer in size, which enables dust particulate to embed deep into the substrate layer.

Key drivers of aftermarket dust collector filter market

The aftermarket dust collector filter is employed to reduce toxic and non-hazardous contaminants from the environment, which are released during production, processing, or cutting operations. Several local and national authorities in various countries have made it mandatory for companies to maintain a clean air environment inside as well as outside of their facilities. This is expected to fuel the dust collector filter market during the forecast period.

Increase in stringent regulations have been enacted across industries in order to achieve environmental compliances, especially to reduce the risk of pollution, radiation, and harmful emissions. This factor is expected to boost the demand for industrial dust collectors filters during the forecast period.

Rapid industrialization in developing countries is prompting an increasing number of chemical processing plants, pharmaceutical companies, and metal companies to install duct collector equipment

Demand for new filter products is increasing across regions, owing to continuous dust collection, which reduces the efficiency of filters. However, high demand from various end-use industries is anticipated to boost the aftermarket of duct collector filter during the forecast period.

Mining and chemical end-use segment to offer attractive opportunities in Aftermarket dust collector filter Market

Aftermarket dust collector filters are gaining popularity in the mining industry. They are used in coal and stone mines to maintain clean air quality inside the mines. Additionally, these filters are also utilized in various end-use industries to clean airborne contaminants.

Rising demand for electricity in developing countries such as in India, China, and South Korea is likely to provide ample opportunities for coal mining in the near future. This factor is projected to offer significant opportunity to the dust filter manufacturers in the aftermarket during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for drugs, medicines, and antibiotics is likely to fuel the installation of dust collectors and filters in chemical and pharmaceutical industries in the near future. These developments are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the manufacturers operating in the aftermarket of dust collector filter.

High investment cost to hamper Aftermarket dust collector filter market

The aftermarket dust collector filter is likely to face some challenges from the industry due to the high investment cost and fixed cost associated with manufacturers. However, filters are not likely to require replacement for years, post-installation, depending on dust properties . This factors may hinder growth for aftermarket dust collector filters during the forecast period.

Higher dependency of dust filter manufacturers on the installation of duct collector systems across industries is likely to restrain the aftermarket of dust collector filters during the forecast period.

Risk of contamination of outer environment due to the less ability to filter out biological contaminants and toxic gases of the chemical and pharmaceutical industry. This factor is expected to offer significant opportunity to manufacturers to increase the efficiency of dust collector filters in the near future.

Asia Pacific expected to hold key share of global aftermarket dust collector filter market

In terms of region, the global dust collector filter aftermarket can be split into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific is a leader aftermarket for dust collector filter, followed by North America and Europe

Low labor cost in China, India, and South Korea is expected to contribute a major share in the manufacturing of aftermarket dust collector filter during the forecast period.

Additionally, rising demand for air purification system and installation of dust collectors across developing countries is likely to fuel the aftermarket of dust collector filter at a significant pace.

Increase in production capacities in emerging economies such as China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to manufacturers of aftermarket dust collector filter operating in the region.

Europe is projected to hold a key share of the aftermarket of dust collector filters during the forecast period, owing to the stringent environmental regulatory norms across the region

Europe is home to a large number of small to large manufacturing companies operating in different sectors. Mandatory implementation of the Clean Air Act to control carbon emission and pollution caused by industries is likely to fuel the aftermarket of dust collector filter during the forecast period.

Rising import of aftermarket dust collector filter in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa due to its excellent dust filtration benefits is likely to boost its demand in both regions.

Key players operating in the Aftermarket dust collector filter market

The aftermarket of dust collector filters is fragmented in nature due to the presence of a large number of players. Key players operating in the aftermarket dust collector filter market include

Camfil Air Pollution Control (APC)

Donaldson Company, Inc

WAMGROUP S.p.A

