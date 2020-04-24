Acrylic Acid Market 2020 Gross Margin, Competitors, Business Overview, Distributors Forecast to 2027

Acrylic acid is a colorless liquid which is characterized by a distinctive acrid odor at room temperature and pressure. Acrylic acid is used on a large scale for the manufacture of plastics, latex, floor polish, in polymer solutions for coatings applications, emulsion polymers, paint formulations, leather finishing, paper coatings and it is also used as a chemical intermediate.

This market research report administers a broad view of the Acrylic Acid market on a Global perspective, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue. It covers a study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players operating in the Acrylic Acid market’s growth in terms of revenue.

Key market players mentioned in the report:-

Arkema S.A.

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

LG Chem

Myriant Corporation

NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD

SIBUR

SUNVIC CHEMICAL

The Dow Chemical Company

The Lubrizol Corporation

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Acrylic Acid market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Trends, Opportunities and Application are elucidated in detail portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Acrylic Acid market through the segments and sub-segments.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2020 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after gauging the political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Acrylic Acid market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Acrylic Acid market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend, effecting the market during the forecast period.

The global acrylic acid market is segmented on the basis of derivative type and application. On the basis of derivatives type, the acrylic acid market is segmented into acrylic esters, acrylic polymers and other derivatives. The acrylic esters segment is divided into methyl acrylate, ethyl acrylate, butyl acrylate and ethyhexyl acrylate. Likewise, the acrylic polymers is divided into crylic elastomers, super absorbent polymers and water treatment polymers. Other derivatives include ammonium polyacrylate and cyanopolyacrylate. The acrylic acid market on the basis of the application is classified into adhesives & sealants, cement modifiers, diapers, paper industry, surface coating, textile and others.

