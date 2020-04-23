Tympanostomy Products Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Trends and Dynamics 2028

According to WHO estimates, over 709 million worldwide are suffering from Otitis media. The infection affects the middle ear of the patient, and over 90% of the patient affected by the illness are children. Moreover, bacteria like streptococcus pneumonia and haemophilus influenzae are known causes of the infection. However, preventing it is often difficult as these same virus also cause cold or flu. The illness can cost major impact on children with difficulty in sleeping, fever, ear pain, and irritability. Despite availability of immunization against stptococcus pneumonia, the disease continues to plague several children around the world, and is expected to remain a major driver for growth for the tympanostomy products market.

Growth in Fluroplastics and Screening Programs Are Likely to Drive Growth

Increased innovation in pharmaceutical products is making way for materials like fluroplastics. These make way for more flexible tubes, and easy to install mechanism, plus more comfort for children. Currently, tympanostomy products do not serve children without the approval of physicians. Hence, over the counter products remain a major opportunity for growth in the tympanostomy products market. These products can make way for new opportunities with more comfort, cost-effective treatments, and ease of use and installation. Another promising opportunity on the horizon is the increased awareness about learning difficulties associated with Otitis media. In the UK, several studies have pointed out that children with Otitis media continue to lag behind their peers in studies. Moreover, the country has introduced new mandatory screenings for Otitis media. The increased awareness of the illness, and growing association with key life-long consequences will drive major growth for players in the tympanostomy products market. Main players in the market are working on new products, which improve the ease of installation for physicians, which will likely drive growth for the tympanostomy products market.

