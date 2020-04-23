Trending 2020 Axial Fans Market Worldwide Survey with Top growing Companies:Cooltron Industrial Supply, Inc,ebm-papst,Fulltech Electric Co., Ltd.

The global axial fans market accounted for US$ 4,973.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 7,069.9 Mn by 2027.

The European region accounted for the largest share in the global axial fans market. The companies are continuously enhancing the overall business processes to meet the customers’ demand in the best possible way. Several domestic and international companies have a strong foothold in the North American region. In the European region, the Rest of Europe is a significant market for axial fans. The production and use of axial fans has substantially increased over the years with the growth of the automotive, construction, manufacturing, and food & beverages industries. To meet the rising demand, the countries in this region have also escalated the import of these fans from other regions. The rise in industrial spending has been instrumental in the increase in demand for these fans. Major market players present in the European axial fans market, Includes ebm-papst, Hidria, and Howden Group, among others.

Leading companies profiled in the report include Cooltron Industrial Supply, Inc,ebm-papst,Fulltech Electric Co., Ltd.,Hidria,Howden Group,Oriental Motor USA Corp,Pelonis Technologies, inc.,Rosenberg Ventilatoren GmbH,Sofasco Fans,Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Co., Ltd.,ZIEHL-ABEGG,OMRON Corporation

Axial fans are used in various applications for cooling, freezing, air-conditioning, heating, and ventilation. The fans perform the task of transporting air, either in the case of simple pipe or roof fans or in complex compressor systems with an evaporating and condensing heat exchanger (heat pumps, freezing systems, etc.). Axial fans often form a constituent part of heating devices for industrial plants, compressed air dryers, cooling towers for process water, units for fast-food preparation and conservation, etc. These types of fans have a vast application across various industries, such as manufacturing plants, processing plants, cooling towers, duct systems, wind tunnel, extracting waste gas, and food factories.

GLOBAL AXIAL FANS MARKET SEGMENTATION



By Speed

Low Speed

Medium Speed

High Speed

By Size

Diameter Below 250 MM

Diameter (250-910) MM

Diameter (910-1500) MM

Diameter Above 1500 MM

By Application

Radiator

Cooling & Refrigeration

Ventilation

Other

By Type

AC

DC

EC

By End-User

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

