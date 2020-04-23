Sports Betting Kiosk Market to Flourish on Grounds of Recent Leniency in Sports Betting Rules in Key Geographical Regions

Transparency Market Research has published new report that claims that the global sport betting kiosk market is on course to achieve a stellar growth for the coming years of the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. As per the research report, the market is expected to touch a mark of US$400 mn by the fall of 2027. Such high valuation of the market is expected to be achieved with the help of strong CAGR of 7% for the given period of forecast.

Increasing Demand for Automated Kiosks to Help in Market Growth

In recent years, there has been a growing demand for sports betting kiosks at sports clubs and stadiums. This factor coupled with the lenient betting laws in some of the geographical regions are expected to be the chief driving factors for the growth of the global market. With the advancements in technology, there has been an increasing demand for automated and self-service sports betting kiosks across the end-use application channels. Both the organizers and customers are growing looking for such self-servicing kiosks such as self-betting kiosks, centralized record systems, self-service kiosks, and self-betting kiosks among others. The objective is to streamline the entry systems, long queues, and avoid delays while entering the stadium or clubs. Such developments are thus working in favor of the development of the global sport betting kiosk market.

To get glimpse of what our report offers, ask for a report brochure “For valuable insights on the Sports Betting Kiosks Market, reach out our report page” Europe to Continue to Lead Global Market In terms of geography, the global sport betting kiosk market is divided into five segments viz. Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, the regional segment of Europe is expected to be the biggest contributor to the growth of the global sports betting kiosk market. One of the biggest driving factor for the regional market growth has been the lenient regulations and laws related to betting on sports. Moreover, the presence of several established sports betting companies in the region too are helping in the development of the market. These companies are actively promoting their brands in several of the popular sports played across Europe such as football and cricket. For instance, sports betting companies are chief kit sponsor for more than half of the football teams playing in the top tier of the English football league. Such high levels of promotions and exposure is expected to create several new business opportunities for the development of the global sports betting kiosk market.

