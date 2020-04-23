Solar Panel Coatings Market : High Demand for Solar Panels and Minimal Maintenance Costs to Drive Market Revenue to Reach US$ 19,000 Mn by 2026

According to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled ‘Solar Panel Coatings Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2026’, the global solar panel coatings market was valued at around US$ 2,000 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of approximately 27% during the forecast period. The global solar panel coatings market is driven by rise in the demand for solar panels and increase in government-supported incentives to generate renewable energy by using solar panels.

Solar panel coatings have excellent absorption capacity and high light transitivity. They offer resistance to dust and harsh environmental conditions. Solar panels are extensively utilized in generating energy in residential and other end-use industries such as commercial, energy, agriculture, and automotive. The solar panel coatings market in Asia Pacific is expanding at a considerable CAGR, due rise in the demand for solar panels to generate energy.

High demand for solar panels and minimal maintenance costs to drive market

Rise in the demand for solar panels for generating energy led by the shift toward using renewable energy for power generation is driving the solar panel coatings market. Also, minimal costs incurred for maintenance of solar panels are propelling the solar panels industry.

This, in turn, drives the solar panel coatings market. Solar panel coatings make solar panels resistant to impact and scratches and provide waterproofing to these panels. Furthermore, they do not allow dust or water to accumulate on solar panels. This, in turn, drives the solar panel coatings market. Solar panel coatings ultimately reduce the maintenance cost and improve the life and efficiency of solar panels by 30%. This increases the life span and overall efficiency of solar panels. This factor is projected to propel the solar panel coatings market during the forecast period.