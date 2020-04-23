Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Market : Rise in Usage of Sulfate-free Personal Care Products By 2025

The global sodium cocoyl glycinate market was valued at around US$ 55 Mn in 2016 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2017 to 2025, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled ‘Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2025.’ Expansion of the global sodium cocoyl glycinate market is driven by the rise in demand from cosmetic companies. The sodium cocoyl glycinate market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 6.0% during the forecast period. Advancement in manufacturing technologies and increase in adoption of sulfate-free personal care products are likely to propel the sodium cocoyl glycinate market in the region.3

Rise in Usage of Sulfate-free Personal Care Products

The trend of using sulfate-free products has prompted manufacturers to develop new-generation mild water-soluble sulfate-free surfactants. Rise in awareness about such products through advertisements has boosted the sale of shampoos, conditioners, etc. A combination of vegetable fatty acids and glycine gives products a significant foaming power, which is free of sulfate. Demand for sulfate-free products has been rising due to the increase in consumer awareness about health and efficient advertisements and branding of products. Sulfate-based products can cause eye irritation. This has boosted the usage of sulfate-free consumer products.

Rise in Demand for Liquid Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate

In terms of type, the sodium cocoyl glycinate market has been bifurcated into solid/powder form and liquid form. In the liquid form, sodium cocoyl glycinate is used in a wide range of applications such as soaps & cleansers, shampoos, and body wash and face wash products. Application of powder form of sodium cocoyl glycinate is restricted. Furthermore, the prices of liquid form of sodium cocoyl glycinate are significantly lower.