Smart Transportation System 2020 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status and Forecast to 2026

Rapid urbanization and population growth globally have resulted in increasing demand of transportation needs. The deployment and management of an effective transportation system has proved to be a major challenge. Smart transportation is the concept which has an answer to this challenge. The concept of smart transportation integrates latest technology and management ideas so as to provide cost effective transport solution to customers and at the same time optimizing business revenue. The major goods of a smart transportation system include de-congestion which may be by way of promoting shared mobility or technology based traffic management system, making transportation available and affordable or even switching to environment friendly mobility such as electric vehicles. The constraints in the development of a smart transportation system are infrastructure spending, skilled manpower and availability of data.

The components of a smart transportation system may be car navigation systems, technology based ticketing system such as use of apps, number plate recognition system, CCTV cameras to provide real-time data on traffic etc. The combination of systems may help the vehicle to travel the least congested route, avoid hazardous road condition and improve fuel efficiency. Technologies adopted are as varied as different wireless telecommunication methods, vehicle electronics, Internet of Things and artificial intelligence. Smart transportation system also enables emergency response, enforcement of laws, speed regulation and collision avoidance.

The market for smart transportation products is set to grow at a healthy rate. Between 2019 and 2026 the estimated CAGR of the market is 14%. The global market size is expected to be close to 150 billion US dollar by 2026. Most countries in the world are looking for smart transportation solutions to get rid of traffic congestion, to ensure road safety, for viability of transportation companies and above all for providing better customer experience. Many countries have adopted the concept of “smart cities” in which smart transportation is an integral part. However return on investment, uniformity and technological standardization and regulatory compliance issues may pose hurdles in the smart transportation market.

Market segmentation

We can do segmentation of smart transportation based on the mode of the transportation, such as air, water, rail or road. The segmentation can also be based on the solution adopted, which may be parking management, ticketing management, supervision system or the combination of the same. We can have regional segmentation of the market as well. Application wise the segmentation examples can be car sharing, bike sharing, cargo management etc.

Regional overview

The smart transportation market is spread across regions such as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America and the rest of the world. In terms of revenue North America contributes a major share in the whole smart transportation market. Europe plans to invest over 13 billion US dollar in the immediate future in smart transportation projects. Connecting Europe Facility or CEF is one such initiative. Due to the implementation of smart city projects in countries such as China, Japan, India and South Korea, Asia Pacific is likely to be the fastest growing region in smart transportation market.

