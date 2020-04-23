Radiology Information Systems Market 2020-2026 Higher Growth Rate By MedInformatix, Inc., GE Healthcare, Carestream Health, Inc., Cerner Corporation

The Radiology Information Systems Market is expected to grow worth of USD +945 Million and at a CAGR +6% over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Radiology information software (RIS) is an electronic medical records system designed to serve the unique needs of radiology centers. These systems help manage clinical and administrative data and automate workflows.

Factors such as development of healthcare IT services, technological advancements, and surging prevalence of chronic diseases drive the market of radiology information system. In addition, increase in adoption of healthcare IT services in emerging economies are expected to create new opportunities for the key players during the analysis period.

Top Key Players:

MedInformatix, Inc., GE Healthcare, Carestream Health, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Merge Healthcare Incorporated, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Siemens AG

Globally, the aging population is an exponential upsurge, which has led to increase of chronic diseases. Moreover, there is a significant surge in the demand of diagnostic services including medical imaging services. Therefore, there is a great need of healthcare solutions and services, which are cost-effective, rapid, and reliable.

Radiology Information Systems Market: Segmentation Overview–

BY TYPE:

Integrated Radiology Information Systems

Standalone Radiology Information Systems

BY END-USER:

Hospitals

Office-Based Physicians

Emergency Healthcare Service Providers

Regional outlook has been provided by examining several global regions like North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe to gauge the most demanding countries or commercial areas for investment in the Radiology Information Systems market.

Table of Content:

Global Radiology Information Systems Market Research Report 2020-2026

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Radiology Information Systems Market International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Radiology Information Systems Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.

Chapter 9: ………………Continue To TOC

