Power System Simulation Market 2020 Global Size, Share, Analysis, Growth, Companies Profiles, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast Report 2025

The global Power System Simulation Market was worth USD 830 million in 2017 and is anticipated to reach USD 1436.18 million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1 % during the forecast period.

The market growth is driven by several factors such as increasing power generation capacity with growing power sector, new advanced technology to reduce time and cost for different industrial projects. However, the market growth is restrained by the risk of data security over the transmission.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2588585

Global Power System Stimulation Market

The graph shows the total energy generation capacity in the UK. It shows that by 2035, renewables are expected to account for 67 GW of electricity produced, of a total of 139 GW in that year.

Market Segmentation:

The global Power System Simulation market is segmented by Modules such as Arc Flash, Short Circuit, Load Flow, Device Coordination Selectivity, Harmonics, and Others. The Load Flow segment accounted for largest market share due to increasing number of power projects and growing investments in oil & gas, mining, and metals market. In addition, load flows are better in optimizing power networks and managing future load expansions.

By Offering, the market is segmented into Software, Hardware, and Services. The software segment is leading the power system simulator market due to rising use of IoT and cloud platforms, increasing advancement in technology and innovations in existing software.

Further, based on end-user, the market is segmented into Power Generation, Industrial, and Others. The power segment is the largest segment accounted for the highest market share of the global power system simulation. Growing power generation capacity, increasing investments in renewable energy and increasing adoption of smart grids in transmission & distribution of power is boosting the power generation segment.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America is dominating the global power system simulation market during the forecast period due growing mining, metals and oil market.

The major players in the power system simulator market are ABB, Schneider Electric, Eaton, Siemens, GE, and ETAP.

Some recent development in the global power system simulation market are:

In Mar 2018, The PD1000A Power Device Measurement System for Advanced Modeling and the W8598BP/BT Power Electronics Model Generator Software solution addressed the growing needs of the hybrid-electric and electric vehicle and solar industries that power electronics simulation designers to make their modules smaller, cooler and more efficient.

In 2017, Bentley Power Systems partnered with Siemens Energy to develop innovative technology aimed at the digitization of power utilities.

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.

The report profiles the following companies, which includes ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Eaton, ETAP, GE, Rtds Technologies, Mathworks, Opal-RT, Powerworld, Neplan, and OSI.

Scope of the Report:

By Module

Arc Flash

Short Circuit

Load Flow

Device Coordination Selectivity

Harmonics

Others

By Offering

Software

Hardware

Services

Why purchase the report?

Visualize the composition of the Power System Stimulation market across each indication, in terms of type and applications, highlighting the key commercial assets and players.

Identify commercial opportunities in Power System Stimulation by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

This is the most comprehensive study on Power System Stimulation to date.

Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the Power System Stimulation market – level 4/5 segmentation

PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study

Product mapping in excel for the key Power System Stimulation products of all major market players

Target Audience

Raw Material Suppliers/ Buyers

Product Suppliers/ Buyers

Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

Education & Research Institutes

Research Professionals

Emerging Companies

Manufacturers

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-power-system-stimulation-size-trends-competitive-analysis-market-share-and-forecasts-2018-2025

Table of Contents

1.Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

2.Headlines & Trends

2.1 Headlines

2.2 Key Trends & Developments

3.Industry Analysis

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Restraints

3.3 Porters five forces Analysis

3.3.1 Buyer power

3.3.2 Supplier power

3.3.3 Industry Competition

3.3.4 Threat of new entrant

3.3.5 Threat of Substitutes

4.Segmentation

4.1 By Module

4.1.1 Arc Flash

4.1.2 Short Circuit

4.1.3 Load Flow

4.1.4 Device Coordination Selectivity

4.1.5 Harmonics

4.1.6 Others

4.2 By Offering

4.2.1 Software

4.2.2 Hardware

4.2.3 Services

4.3 By End-User

4.3.1 Industrial

4.3.2 Power Generation

4.3.3 Others

5.Geographic Analysis

5.1. North America

5.1.1 The USA

5.1.2 Canada

5.1.3 Mexico

5.1.4 Rest of North America

5.2 Europe

5.2.1 Germany

5.2.2 France

5.2.3 The UK

5.2.4 Italy

5.2.5 Spain

5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.1 China

5.3.2 Japan

5.3.3 India

5.3.4 Australia

5.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

5.4 South America

5.4.1 Brazil

5.4.2 Argentina

5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5 RoW

6.Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Company Benchmarking

6.3 Key Strategies Adopted by Major Companies

7.Company Profiles*

7.1 ABB

7.2 Siemens

7.3 Schneider Electric

7.4 Eaton

7.5 ETAP

7.6 GE

7.7 Rtds Technologies

7.8 Mathworks

7.9 Opal-RT

7.10 Powerworld

7.11 Neplan

7.12 OSI

8.Appendix

8.1 Sources

8.2 List of Charts/Tables

8.3 Expert Panel Validation

8.4 Disclaimer

8.5 Contact Us

*Note: Additional Company Profiles will be included on request

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2588585

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald