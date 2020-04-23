Posture Corrector Market Outlook, Key Segment and Forecast from 2019-2027

Posture corrector , also known as back brace, posture aid, or posture supporter, is a device designed to limit the movement of the spine in case of fracture or during preventive measures against some progressive conditions.

In other words, posture correctors are a kind of garment designed to support the neck, back, shoulders etc.



A wide variety of posture correctors are flooding the market. They are available in a variety of sizes and designs to fit as per gender, age, height, and weight as well as lifestyle. Most of the posture correctors are made from lightweight and breathable material and does not irritate the skin.

Key Drivers of the Global Posture Corrector Market

Increasing trend of perfecting the posture naturally is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the posture corrector market. Increasing millennial population and concerns about their children’s health has resulted in the growth of the posture corrector market. Additionally, rising back pain concerns is one of the major reasons for the growth of posture correctors. Increasing aging population is another key factor driving the growth of the posture corrector market.

Low awareness about the usage of posture correctors to hamper the growth of the market

Posture correctors are often perceived to be a medical aid rather than an application for day to day use. The correctors are often utilized for medical reasons, especially by patients suffering from back, neck, and shoulder pain. Posture correctors are never a permanent solution and should not be used for a long period of time without medical advice at it tends to weaken the muscles, causing atrophy. All these factors are anticipated to hamper the growth of the posture corrector market.

Increasing awareness regarding health benefits to offer attractive opportunities for the growth of the posture corrector market

Awareness about posture correctors is relatively low in many North American and European countries. Acceptance of posture correctors in these regions is low compared to East Asian countries such as China and Japan where the acceptance rate of posture correctors is very high. Increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of posture correctors in many developing and emerging countries is one of the key opportunities for the growth of the market.

