Polyethylene Foils Market Opportunity Assessment and Forecast up to 2026

Polyethylene Foils Market: Overview

Polyethylene foils are heat shrinkable foils that are used in various applications such as industrial packaging, fixation of pallet loads, packing bottles, cans, fruits & vegetables, and fine products. These foils are used in packing of goods with irregular and complex shapes such as porcelain and furniture. They provide high UV resistance, perforation, lubricity, and antistatic properties. Additionally, these foils provide high protection against moisture, dust, and maintains its rigidity and resistance to cracking at food-freezing temperatures. Polyethylene foils are odorless, colorless, and weldable.

Polyethylene Foils Market: Trends & Demands

Rising demand for polyethylene foils in packaging applications with characteristic features such as easy processability, low cost, versatility, and recyclability is driving the global polyethylene foils market. Additionally, polyethylene foils offer high stiffness, moisture barrier, and favorable sealing; therefore, these are extensively employed in the packaging industry. These factors are projected to boost the demand for polyethylene foils during the forecast period. Fluctuating raw material prices and implementation of stringent regulations on the use of plastic foils in the agriculture industry across the globe are expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Rising demand for polyethylene foils in medical and consumer goods packaging is expected to create lucrative opportunities to manufacturers operating in the polyethylene foils market.

Polyethylene Foils Market: Key Segments

The global polyethylene foils market can be segmented based on type, product, and region. In terms of type, the market can be categorized into high-density polyethylene (HDPE), linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), and low-density polyethylene (LDPE) foils. LLDPE is a leading segment of the market, followed by LDPE and HDPE. Based on product, the polyethylene foils market can be bifurcated into shrink foils and stretch foils. Stretch foils was a leading segment of the market in 2017. Stretch foils keep products tightly bound and are used to unitize pallet loads.

Polyethylene Foils Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global polyethylene foils market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is a leading consumer of polyethylene foils, followed by North America and Europe. The market in developing economies such as China, India, and Vietnam is estimated to expand during the forecast period. Polyethylene foils are employed as a thin layers in tetra packs. Many manufacturers are using these packs for packaging fruit drinks or juices, as they increase the shelf life and eliminate the need for preservatives. Rise in demand for aseptic packaging or tetra packs in the food & beverage industry is propelling the demand for polyethylene foils in Asia Pacific. Increase in research & development activities in the field of flexible packaging and rise in demand for polyethylene foils for single-serve packs, microwaveable packaging, blister packaging, and stand-up pouches in the U.S. are boosting the market in the country. Countries in Eastern Europe, such as Russia and Turkey, are expected to grow significantly compared to Western Europe economies, such as Germany and France due to improving economy and rapid industrialization. The polyethylene foils market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is projected to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period. Rise in import and industrialization in developing economies such as Brazil, GCC, and South Africa is expected to drive the market in these regions during the forecast period.

Polyethylene Foils Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global polyethylene foils market include TART, s.r.o., Polypak s.r.o., Argos Packaging & Protection, and Arno Marx GmbH.

