Parcel and Postal Automation Systems Market is Expected to Gain Popularity Across the Globe by 2027

Parcel and postal automation systems are used to facilitate optimal and high-speed transfer of mails from the sender to the receiver. The global parcel and postal automation systems market is anticipated to progress rapidly during the forecast period owing to a rise in the number of parcels. Moreover, an expansion in the e-commerce industry will serve as a focal point for the market’s growth.

Global Parcel and Postal Automation Systems Market: Notable Developments

Below are a few notable developments in the global parcel and postal automation systems market:

The introduction of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology has significantly helped the global parcel and postal automation systems market expand its global footprints. RFID considerably lowers the information costs as it can electronically store a massive amount of data that can be updated or changed. Moreover, it enhances the accuracy levels of the information to a level where there is no requirement for human intervention. In addition to this, RFID tags enable anti-counterfeiting applications as they can capture data about the conditions they experience. Owing to these features RFID has transformed the postal operations across the world.

Recent advancements in the automation technology have led to the advent of autonomous mobile postal robots. These robots can transport good without humans controlling them with the help of navigation technologies and sensors. These robots can potentially help in reducing the costs of postal operations by speeding up the process and saving the work hours. This technology is still in its nascent stage, however, it is expected to be extensively deployed in the coming years thus expanding the scope of the global parcel and postal automation systems market.

The prominent players in the global parcel and postal automation systems market include NEC Corporation, National Presort Inc., Fives Group, Siemens AG, Pitney Bowes, and Vanderlande Industries.

The rise in online shopping has tremendously increased the volume of parcels, thus fueling the growth of the global parcel and postal automation systems. Moreover, there is increasing adoption of digitalization in the government postal sector. It is now rapidly proliferating the commercial sector, thereby aiding the parcel and postal automation market gain momentum during the forecast period.

