North America RTD Alcoholic Beverages Market Growth, Trends and Value Chain 2019 | Bacardi Limited,Carlsberg Breweries A/S,Diageo plc,Halewood Wines & Spirits

The North America RTD alcoholic beverages market accounted to US$ 5,883.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2019-2027, to account to US$ 9,402.3 Mn by 2027.

US is dominating the North America RTD alcoholic beverages market followed by Canada. The market for RTD alcoholic beverages is growing in US owing to increased consumer awareness related to health benefits associated with the beverages. RTD alcoholic beverages has low alcoholic content owing to which it is gaining more acceptance by a larger customer base. The shift in consumer lifestyle along with inclination towards luxury is also expected the growth of market in US region.

The customers in developed and developing countries in North America have become more aware of the adverse impact of excessive alcohol consumption and are moving towards low alcohol content beverages. RTD alcoholic beverages are a good substitute for full-strength alcoholic drinks. The consumers looking for cutting down alcohol consumption prefer these beverages as they have very low alcohol level. Moreover, a wide range of low alcohol beverages with innovative flavors are available in the market. Low alcohol beverages have had most of the alcohol removed by osmosis (many still contain up to 0.5 percent alcohol). These beverages prove to be a better choice for anyone who should avoid alcohol altogether or want to reduce their alcohol intake. RTD alcoholic beverage is ideal for moderate drinkers without health problems. These factors are fuelling the growth of the North America RTD alcoholic beverages market.

The North America RTD alcoholic beverage consumption is continuously growing with the rise in disposable income and increasing the buying power of the consumer. Millennial are looking forward to high-end and super-premium products, which are also surpassing the growth of premium RTD alcoholic beverage products. The modern trends in premiumization and growing demand from consumers are fostering the need for more innovative RTD alcoholic beverage, which further boosts the North America RTD alcoholic beverages market growth.

Based on base type, the North America RTD alcoholic beverages market is bifurcated as whiskey, rum, vodka, gin, and others. The vodka segment dominated the North America RTD alcoholic beverages market. Vodka is called a neutral grain spirit because the standard method for making it is by fermenting and distilling grain. The gains used for vodka production are corn, rye, wheat, or any other grain. Vodka is the most commonly distilled spirit found in cocktails and mixed drinks. It has gained massive popularity due to its general characteristic that it has no distinct flavor or smell. The demand for vodka is continually expanding, and there are many brands available, such as Absolut, Grey Goose, and Ketel One.

