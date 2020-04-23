LED Display Market Trade Outlook And Information Collected 2020-2025

“LED Display Market” report presents the worldwide market size ( Value, Production and Consumption ), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and 5 Forces forecast 2020 to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This LED Display market report profiles major topmost manufactures operating ( Liantronics, Leyard, Daktronics, Unilumin, Absen, Barco, Lighthouse, Yaham, Sansitech, Ledman, LightKing, Mitsubishi Electric, Lopu, AOTO, Handson, Mary, QSTech, Suncen, Teeho, Szretop LED Display ) in terms of analyse various attributes such as Production, Consumption, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost, Gross, Market Share, CAGR, and Market Influencing Factors of the LED Display industry in USA, EU, China, India, Japan and other regions. Besides, the report also covers LED Display market segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients’ information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

Key Target Audience of LED Display Market: Manufacturers of LED Display, Raw Material Suppliers, Market Research and Consulting Firms, Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers, Organizations, forums and alliances related to LED Display.

Scope of LED Display Market: This report presents the worldwide LED Display market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

A LED display, or light emitting diode display, is a flat panel display that uses an array of light-emitting diodes as the video display. An LED display panel can be either a small display or part of a larger display. They are typically used outdoors in store signs and billboards, and in recent years have also become commonly used in destination signs on public transport vehicles or even as part of transparent glass area.

In 2017, Asia-Pacific captured the first largest share of the LED display sales market with 49.96%, while North America ranked second with a sales market share with 27.15%, ahead of Europe and other regions.

Indoor display is the fastest growing market for LED display industry in 2017, and the market share is about 59 percent; outdoor display market is occupied 41 percent. Full color display has become the mainstream product of LED display gradually.

The LED display market has a widely application range, such as advertising industry and information display, especially sports arena area due to upsurge of The World Cup in recent years. New application areas come into being, which creates a good market space for the development of LED industry.

The LED Display market was valued at 5660 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 8440 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for LED Display.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

⦿ Indoor LED Display

⦿ Outdoor LED Display

⦿ LED Display

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

⦿ Advertising Media

⦿ Information Display

⦿ Sports Arena

⦿ Stage Performance

⦿ Traffic & Security

⦿ Others

