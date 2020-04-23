Lead Sulfate Market Shares, Strategies and Opportunities 2026

Introduction

Lead sulfate is a white microcrystalline powder. It is naturally found as an anglesite mineral. Anglesite is a natural lead sulfate mineral that contains around 74% of lead by mass. Anglesite occurs in specific colors such as white and grey. In its impure form, it is yellow or dark gray in color. Lead sulfate is obtained by the treatment of lead oxide with warm sulfuric acid. Lead sulfate can be commonly found on electrode plates of car batteries when they get discharged. Several lead sulfate forms are employed in the manufacture of active pastes, especially used in lead–acid batteries. Lead sulfate is widely used to produce paints and pigments. It is primarily used as a plastic stabilizer in the manufacture of PVC pipes, wires, cables, and sheathing. Lead sulfate is highly toxic to humans. It has negative health effects on inhalation, skin contact, and ingestion. Exposure of lead sulfate may damage eyesight, the central nervous system, the kidney, and the skin.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

Rise in the demand for PVC materials across the globe is projected to augment the global lead sulfate market during the forecast period. Lead sulfate is significantly employed to manufacture PVC products, due to its excellent thermal stabilization. PVC products such as wires, cables, and pipes are major applications of lead sulfate. Increasing demand for fire-insulated wires and cables across the world is a key factor expected to propel the global lead sulfate market during the forecast period. Toxic health effects, severe damage on inhalation, and stringent government regulations are key factors anticipated to restrain the global lead sulfate market during the forecast period.

Global Lead Sulfate Market: Segmentation

Based on application, the global lead sulfate market can be segmented into PVC plastics, paints, and others. The PVC plastics segment is expected to hold a leading market share during the forecast period. Lead sulfate is widely used in the plastics industry for the production of PVC as a thermal stabilizing agent. The PVC plastic is largely utilized for production of wires, cables, sheets, and other insulating materials. Risen demand for PVC plastics led by growth of the electronics industry is expected to fuel the global lead sulfate market in the near future. Based on end-user industry, the lead sulfate market can be categorized into plastics, electronics & electricals (E&E), paints, textile, and others. The plastics industry is expected to hold a prominent share of the global lead sulfate market during the forecast period. Lead sulfate is used to manufacture fire protection insulation plastics. Thus, rise in the demand for fire protection materials is anticipated to drive the demand for lead sulfate during the forecast period.

Global Lead Sulfate Market: Region-wise Outlook

Based on region, the global lead sulfate market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to hold a major share of the global lead sulfate market during the forecast period. Strong growth of the electronics industry, especially in China, India, and Taiwan, is anticipated to fuel the demand for lead sulfate in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. China is a leading manufacturer of electric components, devices, plastic wires, and cables, which employ lead sulfate for insulation. Increase in the demand for high-quality insulation products in Asia Pacific is projected to propel the market in the region in the next few years. The market in North America is expected to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period. Implementation of stringent regulations regarding fire protection measures in the U.S. is anticipated to propel the demand for lead sulfate in the near future. The market in Europe is expected to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period, due to stringent regulations regarding energy-efficient buildings in the region. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is expected to expand at a sluggish pace as compared to North America and Europe during the forecast period.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of market, request a PDF brochure here.

Global Lead Sulfate Market: Key Players

A large number of companies operate in the global lead sulfate market. Prominent manufacturers of lead sulfate are Waldies Compound Ltd, Spectrum Chemicals Manufacturing Co., Kwang Cheng CO., LTD., WSD Chemical Ltd, Jai Enterprises, Spell Group, Pau Tai Industrial Corp, Jiangsu Bohan Industry, Hebei Jingxin Chemical Group Co., Ltd., and Stabplast Chemo Industries.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald