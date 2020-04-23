HVAC Equipment Market Share, By Product Type, By End User, By Installation, Industry Overview and Forecast to 2023

According to the latest market research report, published by KD Market Insights covers a detailed analysis of “HVAC Equipment Market – By Product Type (Heating Equipment, Ventilation Equipment, Cooling Equipment), By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), By Installation (New Construction, Retrofit) & Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023” The study comprises of major industry trends and insights that play an important role in the market growth. Also, the report covers forecast revenue growth at global, regional and country levels, providing a detailed analysis of the industry.

The global HVAC Equipment Market was held at USD XX million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD XX Million by the end of 2023. Further, the market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period i.e. 2018 to 2023.

The market research report broadly covers analysis of all market trends, growth drivers, restraints, and other macro market scenarios. The report also offers qualitative and quantitative analysis in the terms of region i.e. North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific captured XX% of market share in 2018 and is believed to capture a market share of XX% by the end of 2023. Global HVAC Equipment market also offers country-level analysis and covers key countries in each region.

North America, especially The United States, is believed to capture a significant market share of XX% in 2023. Further, United States HVAC Equipment market was held at USD XX Million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD XX Million in 2023.

Asia Pacific also plays an important role in the global market, with market size of USD XX Million in 2018 and will be USD XX million in 2023, with a CAGR of XX%.

This report focuses on the key global HVAC Equipment player, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

This report focuses on the HVAC Equipment in the global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

This report covers major market players based in the HVAC Equipment market:

– Daikin

– Ingersoll-Rand

– LG Electronics Inc.

– Johnson Controls

– United Technologies

– Electrolux

– Emerson

– Honeywell

– Lennox

– Nortek

– Other Major & Niche Players

The report also offers an analysis of major market segments:

By Product Type

– Heating Equipment

– – – Unitary Heaters

– – – Furnaces

– – – Boilers

– – – Heat Pumps

– Ventilation Equipment

– – – Air Purifiers

– – – Air Filters

– – – Ventilation Fans

– – – Humidifiers

– – – Air Handling Units

– – – Others

– Cooling Equipment

– – – Room Air Conditioners

– – – Chillers

– – – Coolers

– – – Cooling Towers

– – – Others

By End User

– Residential

– Commercial

– Industrial

By Installation

– New Construction

– Retrofit



Customization Service of the Report:

KD Market Insights provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

HVAC Equipment Market

Table of Contents:

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global HVAC Equipment Market

3. Global HVAC Equipment Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global HVAC Equipment Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global HVAC Equipment Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

9. Global HVAC Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

9.4. Heating Equipment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.4.1. Unitary Heaters Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.4.2. Furnaces Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.4.3. Boilers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.4.4. Heat Pumps Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5. Ventilation Equipment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5.1. Air Purifiers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5.2. Air Filters Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5.3. Ventilation Fans Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5.4. Humidifiers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5.5. Air Handling Units Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5.6. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.6. Cooling Equipment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.6.1. Room Air Conditioners Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.6.2. Chillers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.6.3. Coolers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.6.4. Cooling Towers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.6.5. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global HVAC Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis, By End User

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User

10.3. BPS Analysis, By End User

10.4. Residential Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6. Industrial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Global HVAC Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis, By Installation

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Installation

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Installation

11.4. New Construction Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Retrofit Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Geographical Analysis

12.1. Introduction

12.2. North America Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1. By Product Type

12.2.1.1. Introduction

12.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

12.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

12.2.1.4. Heating Equipment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.4.1. Unitary Heaters Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.4.2. Furnaces Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.4.3. Boilers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.4.4. Heat Pumps Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.5. Ventilation Equipment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.5.1. Air Purifiers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.5.2. Air Filters Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.5.3. Ventilation Fans Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.5.4. Humidifiers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.5.5. Air Handling Units Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.5.6. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.6. Cooling Equipment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.6.1. Room Air Conditioners Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.6.2. Chillers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.6.3. Coolers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.6.4. Cooling Towers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.6.5. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2. By End User

12.2.2.1. Introduction

12.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User

12.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By End User

12.2.2.4. Residential Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.5. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.6. Industrial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3. By Installation

12.2.3.1. Introduction

12.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Installation

12.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Installation

12.2.3.4. New Construction Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3.5. Retrofit Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.4. By Country

12.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.2.4.3. U.S. Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.4.4. Canada Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3. Europe Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1. By Product Type

12.3.1.1. Introduction

12.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

12.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

12.3.1.4. Heating Equipment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.4.1. Unitary Heaters Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.4.2. Furnaces Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.4.3. Boilers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.4.4. Heat Pumps Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.5. Ventilation Equipment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.5.1. Air Purifiers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.5.2. Air Filters Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.5.3. Ventilation Fans Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.5.4. Humidifiers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.5.5. Air Handling Units Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.5.6. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.6. Cooling Equipment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.6.1. Room Air Conditioners Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.6.2. Chillers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.6.3. Coolers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.6.4. Cooling Towers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.6.5. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2. By End User

12.3.2.1. Introduction

12.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User

12.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By End User

12.3.2.4. Residential Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.5. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.6. Industrial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3. By Installation

12.3.3.1. Introduction

12.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Installation

12.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Installation

12.3.3.4. New Construction Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.5. Retrofit Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4. By Country

12.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.3.4.3. Germany Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.5. France Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.6. Italy Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.7. Spain Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.8. Russia Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue….



