Glycolic Acid Market Business Development, Type, Size, Share And Opportunities To 2028

Glycolic acid refers to a naturally occurring substance that is found aplenty in our surroundings. The global glycolic acid market is likely to witness considerable growth over the tenure of assessment, thanks to several benefits it offers. It helps in the moisturize and rejuvenate of skin.

In its raw form, it is powder that is made of colorless crystals with no fragrance. It is a very common ingredient that is found in a wide variety of skincare products. Glycolic acid is found in certain types of sugar crops as well. With such abundance in nature and increased functionalities of the products, the global glycolic acid market is likely to register considerable growth over the tenure of assessment.

Excellent Properties Make Glycolic Acid a Popular Choice across Many Industries

The global glycolic acid market is likely to flourish due to the increased demand of the product for use in various hair and skincare products. Furthermore, properties like high degree of acidity, excellent water solubility make it a popular choice in the beauty and cosmetic industry. Glycolic acid is ideal for use in various ointments and creams for removal of scars and wrinkles.

In addition to that, augmented use of glycolic acid in additive for inks and paints and emulsion polymers is estimated to escalate its demand in the years to come. With its abundant presence in fruits and plants like unripe grapes, pineapple, and beet, glycolic acid is easy to obtain, which makes it preferable substance of choice in many industries.

Increased research and development activities to develop innovative products have expanded its scope of application. This factor is likely to support development of the global glycolic acid market over the period of review.

On the other hand, growing awareness about the adverse effects of the compound, such as skin rashes is likely to hamper growth of the global glycolic acid market.

