Global Vinylcyclohexane (CAS 695-12-5) Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

The production of Vinylcyclohexane (CAS 695-12-5) will increase from 121.3 MT in 2014 to 142.6 MT in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.29%. In 2018, the global Vinylcyclohexane (CAS 695-12-5) market is led by Europe, while the U.S. is the second-largest region-wise market.

The global Vinylcyclohexane (CAS 695-12-5) market was 250 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 330 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Vinylcyclohexane (CAS 695-12-5) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The key manufacturers in this market include

Merck

TCI

Santa Cruz Biotechnology

Norquay Technology

BOC Sciences

Custom Synthesis LLC

Shanghai Meicheng

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Purity 99%

Purity 97%

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Chemistry Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

