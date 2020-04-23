Global Protective Coatings Market 2020 By Benefits, Key Trends, Emerging Countries, Business Opportunities and Forecast-2025

Market Overview

The global protective coatings market is worth US$ X Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ X Mn by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of X%.

A protective coating is a layer applied to a surface of a product with the intent of protecting it from the external environment. Due to increase in demand for superior surface properties such as anti-corrosion, thermal resistant, chemical resistant etc, the global protective coatings market is anticipated to witness a significant growth over the forecast period. Stringent regulatory frameworks enacted by the government regarding VOC emissions and various health hazards involved in the manufacturing of the coating chemicals are anticipated to hinder the growth of this market to some extent.

Based on the resin type, the global protective coatings market can be classified into, polyurethane, epoxy, acrylic, alkyd, polyester, and others. Based on the end user, the global protective coatings market can be classified into, oil & gas, automotive, aerospace, mining, marine, construction, industrial, power, and others.

Global Protective Coatings Market

End-Use Analysis

The industrial end-use industry is expected to be the fastest-growing market due to increase in the need for protection of various industrial machinery and equipment. In the same lines, mining and oil & gas industries need superior product properties such as thermal stability and resistance to abrasion, wear & tear and corrosion. This is likely to propel the growth of the global biopolymers market. The usage of protective coatings in aerospace and automotive industries is expected to have significant impacts on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Based on geography, the global protective coatings market can be classified by, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Row. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth, owing to the cheap availability of raw materials, low costs of production and a large number of manufacturers in the regions. North America and Europe comprise of key players active in protective coatings market and they are focussing on new product development.

Competitive Analysis

The key players in the market are found focussing on capacity expansions and new product developments for consolidating their positions in the global biopolymer market. The key players active in the global protective coatings market are, BASF, The Dow Chemical Company, AkzoNobel NV, PPG Industries, RPM International Inc. and Arkema SA among others.

Report Highlights

The report provides extensive qualitative and quantitative assessment of the present and future trends in the global protective coatings market.

Focus on the various market dynamics that can have an impact on the growth of the market.

Recent industry trends and developments in protective coatings market.

Product mapping for the key products of all the major market players.

Key players in the market are profiled and their recent developments, product portfolio, and other business strategies are listed.

Table of Contents

1.Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Introduction

2.Assumptions and Research Methodology

3.Executive Summary

3.1 Global Protective Coatings Market Value, by Region

4.Industry Analysis

4.1 Market Dynamics

4.1.1 Drivers

4.1.2 Restraints

4.2 Key Industrial Developments in Protective Coatings Market

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Competition Degree

4.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.Global Protective Coatings Market Segmentation by Resin Type

5.1 Polyurethane

5.2 Epoxy

5.3 Acrylic

5.4 Alkyd

5.5 Polyester

5.6 Others

6.Global Protective Coatings Market Segmentation by Formulation

6.1 Solvent-based

6.2 Water-based

6.3 Powder-based

7.Global Protective Coatings Market Segmentation by End-Use

7.1 Oil & Gas

7.2 Automotive

7.3 Aerospace

7.4 Marine

7.5 Mining

7.6 Construction

7.7 Industrial

7.8 Power

7.9 Others

8.Global Protective Coatings Market Segmentation by Region, Country

8.1 North America

8.1.1 U.S.A

8.1.2 Mexico

8.1.3 Canada

8.1.4 Rest of North America

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 U.K.

8.2.3 France

8.2.4 Spain

8.2.5 Rest of Europe

8.3 South America

8.3.1 Brazil

8.3.2 Argentina

8.3.3 Rest of South America

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 India

8.4.3 Japan

8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 Rest of the World

9.Competitive Landscape

9.1 Company Profiles

9.1.1 BASF

9.1.1.1 Company Description

9.1.1.2 Recent Financials

9.1.1.3 Business Segments and Product Portfolio

9.1.1.4 SWOT Analysis

9.1.1.5 Strategic Analysis and Key Developments

9.1.2 AkzoNobel NV

9.1.3 PPG Industries

9.1.4 Hempel

9.1.5 Arkema SA

9.1.6 RPM International Inc.

9.1.7 Sherwin-Williams

9.1.8 The Dow Chemical Company

9.1.9 Valspar Corporation

9.1.10 KATS Coatings

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Product Mapping

10.Appendix

10.1 Sources

10.2 List of Tables

10.3 Expert Panel Validation

10.4 Disclaimer

10.5 Contact Us

