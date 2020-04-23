Global PEGylated Proteins Market 2019 – ENZON Pharmaceuticals, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Roche, Pfizer, Amgen

PEGylation is the process of covalent and non-covalent attachment of polyethylene glycol polymer chains to molecules, such as a drug, therapeutic protein, or vesicle. PEGylation increases stability and solubility of drug and reduces immunogenicity by altering the electrostatic binding, confirmation, and hydrophobicity of the molecule. A variety of proteins, therapeutic peptides, and small drug molecules have been PEGylated for the improvement or alteration of pharmacokinetic parameters in order to benefit from various consequences.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The PEGylated proteins market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to increase in R&D spending, growth in biologics sector, high prevalence rate of lifestyle diseases, and increase in adoption of protein-based drugs over non-protein-based drugs. However, higher process cost associated with PEGylation and drug failure & recalls are likely to hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global PEGylated Proteins Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of enteral feeding formulas market with detailed market segmentation by product, protein type, application, end user and geography. The global PEGylated proteins market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading enteral feeding formulas market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the PEGylated proteins market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from PEGylated proteins market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for PEGylated proteins market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the PEGylated proteins market.

The report also includes the profiles of key PEGylated proteins market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

NOF America Corporation

JenKem Technology USA

Creative PEGWorks

celares GmbH

QUANTA BIODESIGN, LTD.

Biomatrik Inc.

IRIS BIOTECH GMBH

Laysan Bio, Inc.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global PEGylated proteins market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The PEGylated Proteins market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting PEGylated proteins market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the PEGylated Proteins market in these regions.

