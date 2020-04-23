Global Pedicle Screw-Based Dynamic Stabilization Systems Market 2018-2023 | By product, By Application, By Region

Posterior dynamic stabilization (PDS) systems are preservation devices that are designed for the treatment of persistent low back pain. These devices support the spinal cord and help to avoid abnormal motion load distribution in the back. They are also termed as motion preservation devices, as they help to streamline the motion of the certain parts of human body. The pedicle screw-based flexible devices are designed to control motion and load bearing of the motion to cure the resultant back pain. The disintegration of disc due to excessive weight, mechanical injuries, and others has fueled the need for pedicle screw-based dynamic stabilization systems.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Pedicle Screw-Based Dynamic Stabilization Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Pedicle Screw-Based Dynamic Stabilization Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Zimmer Spine, Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc.

Bio-Spine Corp.

Applied Spine Technologies, Inc.

Ulrich GmbH & Co

Medtronic Sofamor Danek

Synthes Spine, Inc.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Nonmetallic Devices

Metallic Devices

Hybrid Devices

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Treatment of Spinal Instability

Prevention of Spinal Instability

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Pedicle Screw-Based Dynamic Stabilization Systems market.

Chapter 1, to describe Pedicle Screw-Based Dynamic Stabilization Systems Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Pedicle Screw-Based Dynamic Stabilization Systems, with sales, revenue, and price of Pedicle Screw-Based Dynamic Stabilization Systems, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Pedicle Screw-Based Dynamic Stabilization Systems, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Pedicle Screw-Based Dynamic Stabilization Systems market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Pedicle Screw-Based Dynamic Stabilization Systems sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Pedicle Screw-Based Dynamic Stabilization Systems Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Nonmetallic Devices

1.2.2 Metallic Devices

1.2.3 Hybrid Devices

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Treatment of Spinal Instability

1.3.2 Prevention of Spinal Instability

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Zimmer Spine, Inc.

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Pedicle Screw-Based Dynamic Stabilization Systems Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Zimmer Spine, Inc. Pedicle Screw-Based Dynamic Stabilization Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Globus Medical, Inc.

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Pedicle Screw-Based Dynamic Stabilization Systems Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Globus Medical, Inc. Pedicle Screw-Based Dynamic Stabilization Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Bio-Spine Corp.

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Pedicle Screw-Based Dynamic Stabilization Systems Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Bio-Spine Corp. Pedicle Screw-Based Dynamic Stabilization Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Applied Spine Technologies, Inc.

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Pedicle Screw-Based Dynamic Stabilization Systems Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Applied Spine Technologies, Inc. Pedicle Screw-Based Dynamic Stabilization Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Ulrich GmbH & Co

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Pedicle Screw-Based Dynamic Stabilization Systems Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Ulrich GmbH & Co Pedicle Screw-Based Dynamic Stabilization Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Medtronic Sofamor Danek

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Pedicle Screw-Based Dynamic Stabilization Systems Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Medtronic Sofamor Danek Pedicle Screw-Based Dynamic Stabilization Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Synthes Spine, Inc.

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Pedicle Screw-Based Dynamic Stabilization Systems Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Synthes Spine, Inc. Pedicle Screw-Based Dynamic Stabilization Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

